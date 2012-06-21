NAIROBI, June 21 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
* Kenya - The Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury bills, which
have seen yields dip in the last two weeks.
Shares in Kenya Airways issued in a rights issue that raised $172 million
out of an intended $250 million begin trading.
* Zambia - The Bank of Zambia to auction T-bills of all maturities.
* Mauritius - Mauritius auctions 91-day T-bills worth 600 million rupees
($19.51 million).
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks outside Japan slipped and commodities fell broadly on Thursday
after the Federal Reserve ramped up monetary stimulus by expanding "Operation
Twist" but disappointed some investors who had been hoping for more
aggressive measures.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude fell to its lowest in 18 months on Thursday at around $92 a
barrel on demand growth concerns as China's factory sector slowed and as the
U.S. Fed's stimulus plan dashed hopes for more aggressive steps to boost the
world's top economy.
An unexpected rise in U.S. crude inventories last week also hit Brent,
which has slid 28 percent from this year's peak above $128 touched in March.
EGYPT CRISIS
Hosni Mubarak's move from jail to a Cairo military hospital where officials
said he was slipping in and out of a coma on Wednesday created fresh
uncertainty for Egyptians as officials delayed the announcement of a
presidential election result.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
For news on African fixed income, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand hit a month high against the dollar on Wednesday after
breaking through a resistance level, and government bonds gained as markets
expected further monetary stimulus out of the U.S. Federal Reserve.
NIGERIA INSECURITY
* The U.S. government is expected to formally apply a "foreign terrorist"
label on Thursday to three alleged leading figures of the violent Nigerian
militant group Boko Haram, officials said.
* Deadly violence between Christians and Muslims in Nigeria's Kaduna flared
again on Wednesday, adding to the more than 90 deaths in sectarian clashes in
the northern city so far this week.
NIGERIA MARKETS
The Nigerian naira fell against the U.S dollar on the interbank market on
Wednesday, after strong demand for the greenback was unmatched by $400
million sold by the state-owned energy company NNPC the previous day.
KENYA MARKETS
* Kenya's central bank, keen to bring down the cost of borrowing
domestically, rejected most bids on a 10-year Treasury bond
auction on Wednesday and the yield on the paper fell.
* The Kenyan shilling
gained for the sixth straight session to hit a five-week high
against the dollar on Wednesday, lifted by tightening liquidity,
while stocks rose nearly 1 percent driven up by bargain hunters.
* Shares in Kenyan oil marketer KenolKobil jumped 8 percent to
13.50 shillings on Wednesday at the resumption of trade following a May 8
suspension from the bourse due to news that it was a takeover target.
GABON EUROBOND
Investors awaiting a delayed coupon on Gabon's $1 billion Eurobond may soon
be paid as a South African company that had frozen bond payment funds via a
court order said on Wednesday it was close to resolving its dispute with the
government.
ZAMBIA MINING
Zambia will gradually raise the electricity tariffs it charges mining firms
in Africa's top copper producer so that by 2105 they reflect the true cost of
producing power, its energy regulator said on Wednesday.
NAMIBIA RATES
Namibia's central bank kept its bank rate steady at 6.0 percent on Wednesday,
citing downside risks to the growth outlook and saying domestic price
pressures were abating, with inflation expected to remain stable over the
medium term.
($1 = 30.7500 Mauritius rupees)