NAIROBI, June 22

- - - - - EVENTS: * Mauritius - Bank of Mauritius to auction 273-day Treasury bills worth 300 million rupees ($9.72 million) GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares fell on Friday and the safe-haven dollar hovered near its highest in a week-and-a-half after weak manufacturing data from the United States, Europe and China heightened fears over the outlook for global growth.

WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude hovered below $90 on Friday, up slightly after the previous session's plunge to an 18-month low, but prices were headed for a weekly loss as bleak data from top consumers United States and China muddied the outlook for demand. MOODY'S RATINGS Ratings agency Moody's downgraded 15 of the world's biggest banks on Thursday, lowering credit ratings by one to three notches to reflect the risk of losses they face from volatile capital markets activities, but banks criticized the move as backward looking. AFRICA FX LOOKAHEAD Ghana's cedi could touch fresh lows next week amid persistently strong dollar demand, while in Nigeria an initial boost to the naira this week from the state oil firm was short-lived. AFRICA FASHION When Adama Ndiaye quit banking in Europe for life as a young clothes designer back home in Senegal, there was no show in town at which she could show off her wares. So she decided to put on one of her own. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand fell against the dollar on Thursday, undermined by a disappointing current account number which signalled weak second quarter growth and by soft U.S. data, with sagging commodity prices also hitting the resource-heavy rand. NIGERIA INSECURITY The United States on Thursday named three alleged leaders of the Nigerian militant group Boko Haram as "foreign terrorists," the first time it has blacklisted members of the Islamist group blamed for attacks across Africa's most populous nation. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling broke a six-day run of gains against the dollar on Thursday, weighed down by banks taking profits and demand for dollars from oil importers, while stocks retreated due to a fall in Mumias Sugar .

EAST AFRICA DEBT * The weighted average yield on benchmark Kenyan 91-day Treasury bills

rose to 10.675 percent at an undersubscribed auction from 10.537 percent last week, the central bank said. * The weighted average yield on Tanzania's 91-day Treasury bill fell to 13.31 percent on Wednesday, from 13.47 percent at its last auction two weeks ago, the central bank said on its website. * The weighted yield on Mauritius' 91-day Treasury bills fell to 3.04 percent at an auction on Thursday from 3.30 percent at its previous sale on May 28, the central bank said. CONGO MUTINY U.N. experts have evidence Rwanda's defence minister and two top military officials have been backing an army mutiny in the east of neighbouring Congo, according to notes of their briefing to a closed-door U.N. committee seen by Reuters on Thursday. NAMIBIA ECONOMY The global downturn could put the brakes on Namibia's economy, but analysts remain optimistic on the country's ability to shrug off external shocks given increased consumer spending and the government's loose fiscal policy.

