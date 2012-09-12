The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day Treasury bills *GHANA - Bank of Ghana's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announces its prime lending rate decision *MOZAMBIQUE - The central bank will announce its key lending rate. In August the bank left the lending rate unchanged at 11.5 percent. *MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions 3-Year Treasury Notes worth 300 million rupees ($9.88 million). GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rose to three-week highs on optimism that a German court will approve the legality of the euro zone's bailout fund later on Wednesday and the U.S. Federal Reserve may deliver further stimulus measures this week. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude was steady on Wednesday after four days of gains, staying above $115 a barrel as investors remained cautiously optimistic a German court would approve the legality of the euro zone's bailout fund. AFRICA MONEY From fried chicken to ice cream and body-building supplements, international franchises are making inroads into Africa, tapping into consumers' hunger for their brands as developed markets stagnate. AFRICA DEBT A record interest rate cut in Kenya is set to push yields down at next week's Treasury bill auctions, while Nigerian bond yields continue to fall ahead of the country's inclusion in a JP Morgan bond index. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS *South Africa's rand followed the euro and firmed against the dollar despite the local current account recording its largest deficit in nearly four years in the second quarter. *South African stocks fell for a second straight session after labour troubles hit mining companies such as Impala Platinum and Gold Fields . SOUTH AFRICA CURRENT ACCOUNT South Africa's current account recorded its largest deficit in nearly four years in the second quarter of 2012 as exports fell because of subdued external demand that is likely to hit manufacturing throughout the rest of the year. KENYA GAS Kenya's first offshore gas discovery is encouraging but not large enough for commercial production, the east African country's energy minister said. KENYA MARKETS Kenyan shares rose 1.1 percent to a 14-month high with investors chasing higher returns in the equity market as yields on government securities fall, while the shilling was stable . IVORY COAST SPENDING Ivory Coast plans to invest 2 trillion CFA francs ($3.90 billion) on farming through 2015 to improve crop yields for its world-leading cocoa sector and become a rice exporter within four years, a senior official of agriculture ministry said. ALGERIA ENERGY OPEC member Algeria's oil and gas exports fell by 2.29 percent in the first six months of 2012, the country's central bank said in a report on its website. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on ($1 = 30.3500 Mauritius rupees)