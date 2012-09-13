The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury bills. The weighted average yield on the same paper fell to 7.808 percent last week from 8.119 percent previously. MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius to sell 91-day Treasury bills worth 400 million rupees ($13.20 million) NAMIBIA - August consumer prices data due out. The CPI accelerated to 6.0 percent yr/yr in July from 5.6 percent in June. � GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares steadied in choppy trade on Thursday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision later in the day, as investors remained cautiously optimistic for further stimulus action to bolster the world's largest economy. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude steadied near $116 a barrel on Thursday, after rising for five straight sessions, as traders awaited a U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision that is expected to include further stimulus action to bolster the world's largest economy. NIGERIA ECONOMY Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is battling to reform one of the world's most corrupt nations without support from the shadowy "godfathers" who wield power fr o m behind the scenes. SOUTH AFRICA MINING Machete-wielding strikers forced top world platinum producer Anglo American Platinum to shut down some of its South African operations on Wednesday, widening the labour unrest sweeping through the country's mining industry. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * The rand fell 3 percent against the dollar, recording it biggest daily plunge in nearly three months on Wednesday afternoon as New York traders came into a weaker rand and triggered stop-losses that took the currency to a week-low. * South African stocks rose on Wednesday despite spreading labour unrest in the mining sector which thumped shares of Anglo American Platinum , with the wider market pulled up on renewed hopes the euro zone can contains its debt crisis. NIGERIA MARKETS * Nigeria's naira currency weakened against the U.S. dollar on the interbank market on Wednesday, on strong dollar demand from importers, as dollar sales by a unit of Shell come in too late after the market was shut. * Nigeria has signed a deal to borrow $600 million from China's Export-Import Bank, most of which will be used to build a railway servicing the capital Abuja and surrounding areas, the finance ministry said on Wednesday. KENYA MARKETS *Kenya's main share index climbed for a second session on Wednesday led up by banking shares as investors grew optimistic that credit demand will start to improve following a record rate cut last week, while the shilling held steady. * The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bill fell to 8.993 percent at an oversubscribed auction on Wednesday from 9.351 percent last week, the central bank said. KENYA CLASHES A government minister pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges he had incited violence in a dispute over land and water in Kenya's coastal region in which over 100 people have been killed, but was later sacked from the Cabinet anyway. GHANA RATES The rate-setting committee of the Bank of Ghana decided on Wednesday to keep its prime interest rate unchanged at 15 percent, citing a balanced inflation and growth outlook in the West African state. EAST AFRICA DEBT * The weighted average yield on Uganda's three-year Treasury bond fell to 11.8 percent on Wednesday from 15.2 at the last auction on June 20. * The weighted average yield on Tanzania's 91-day Treasury bills rose to 12.08 percent on Wednesday, from 11.64 percent at the last auction two weeks ago, the central bank said on its website. UGANDA EXPLORATION An influential Ugandan parliamentary committee has called for a model oil production sharing agreement to stop the government from being short-changed, a move pressure groups say could curb corruption and create benchmarks by which to judge the quality of future deals. SOUTH SUDAN OIL South Sudan could produce at least 300,000 barrels per day of oil when it resumes full production, but that may take until mid-2013 because of damage caused during its border dispute with Sudan, an oil official said on Wednesday. MOZAMBIQUE ECONOMY *Mozambique's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 10.5 percent on Wednesday, citing the potential impact of the European debt crisis on economic growth. * Mozambique's inflation slowed to 1.41 percent year-on-year in August from 1.88 percent in July, its statistics agency said on Wednesday. 