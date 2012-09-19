The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rebounded from earlier losses and the yen fell on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy further, following the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive stimulus, but concerns remained about fiscal strains in Spain and deteriorating corporate profits. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude fell below $112 a barrel on Wednesday on concerns over the capacity of a fragile global economy to support demand and indications that the world's top oil exporter Saudi Arabia was pumping more oil to bring down prices. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS *South African stocks ended slightly firmer on Tuesday as investors juggled hopes for an end to labour unrest in the nation's mines and doubts about whether steps taken by the United States and Europe would bolster the global economy. *South Africa's rand rebounded on Tuesday against the U.S. dollar while shorter-dated bond yields dipped after Lonmin workers said they have accepted a 22 percent pay rise to end a strike that shook Africa's largest economy. NIGERIA MARKETS *Nigeria's central bank kept its base interest rate on hold for the sixth time in a row on Tuesday, welcoming improved growth and a slight fall in headline inflation even though core inflation remained stubbornly high. *Nigeria's bourse introduced market making on Tuesday, starting with sixteen blue-chip shares, and relaxed restrictions on price swings for those stocks, its executive director said, a move meant to boost liquidity. KENYA MARKETS *Importer dollar demand pushed the Kenyan shilling lower against the dollar for the second straight day on Tuesday although greenback inflows from the tea sector helped offset some of the losses, and banks helped to drive stocks higher. *Kenyan publisher Longhorn said it swung to a pretax loss of 25.9 million shillings ($305,100) in the year ended June 30th after governments slashed funding for textbooks. TANZANIA OIL Tanzania will not revoke existing oil and gas contracts, its energy minister said on Tuesday, two days after he was widely reported in local media saying unfavourable deals would be scrapped. MAURITIUS TOURISM Tourist arrivals in Mauritius fell 1.4 percent in August from a year earlier as visitor numbers from Europe fell 11.3 percent, official data showed on Tuesday. MOZAMBIQUE GAS Mining and gas companies operating in Mozambique will face fines and may lose their operating licenses if they do not relocate communities in a way that protects their social and economic interests, a government official said on Tuesday. SOUTH SUDAN OIL Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir will hold a summit with his counterpart from South Sudan, Salva Kiir, in Ethiopia on Sunday to wrap up two weeks of talks to end hostilities between the African neighbours, state media said on Tuesday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on