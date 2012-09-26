The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: * Kenya 182-day T-bill auction * Mauritius 15-year bond auction * S. Africa's National Treasury hosts global policy forum * S. Africa's Malema makes court appearance GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares and commodities fell on Wednesday as protests in Spain underscored the country's financial challenges and investors refocused on slowing global growth as rallies, fed by major central bank easing measures, faded. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude slipped below $110 per barrel on Wednesday, weighed down by worries that a fragile global economy would cut oil demand, although supply disruption risks amid rising tensions between Iran and Western nations kept losses in check. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African government bonds jumped on Tuesday as markets reopened after a public holiday, while the rand firmed against the dollar, tracking a general emerging market rally. SOUTH AFRICA ANGLOGOLD World No. 3 bullion producer AngloGold Ashanti said on Wednesday an illegal strike that started last week at its Kopanang mine had spread to other South African operations. KENYA MARKETS/IMF * The Kenyan shilling fell on Tuesday as importers' month-end demand for dollars gathered pace, while stock prices were led higher by East African breweries. * The IMF expects the Kenyan economy to grow by at least 5 percent this year and in 2013, thanks to improving macroeconomic fundamentals, a senior fund official said. RWANDA RATES Rwanda held its key repo rate at 7.50 percent to curb demand for foreign exchange, which would weaken the local currency and feed inflation, the central bank governor said. TANZANIA OIL & GAS Tanzania plans to restructure its state-run petroleum company to help the east African country better regulate its vast natural gas discoveries, it said on Tuesday. IVORY COAST COCOA Light rainfall and abundant sunshine across most of Ivory Coast's main cocoa regions last week will encourage healthy output as the new harvesting season opens, farmers and analysts said on Tuesday SOUTH AFRICA/MALEMA ANC rebel Julium Malema, South African President Jacob Zuba's most prominent critic and an advocate of mining nationalisation, appears in court on Wednesday on corruption charges that his supporters say are political motivated. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on