The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: * South Africa August producer price index data * Zambia September inflation * Pan African Resources results GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rebounded on Thursday but sentiment was vulnerable due to uncertainty over a bailout for Spain and signs of Europe struggling to find a unified approach to tackling its debt crisis as global lenders wrangled over Greek restructuring. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures held steady above $110 on Thursday on renewed worries of supply disruptions from the Middle East, while an escalating euro zone debt crisis reinforced oil demand growth concerns and capped the gains. SUDAN/SOUTH SUDAN The leaders of Sudan and South Sudan reached a border security deal on Wednesday that will restart badly needed oil exports, but failed to solve the other main conflicts left over when Africa's largest country split last year. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African government bond yields fell to new lows on Wednesday as the country's bond market is set to become the first in Africa to join Citi's influential World Government Bond Index on Oct. 1 KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling edged down against the dollar on Wednesday as importers bought greenbacks to meet their end-month needs and expectations that lower inflation in September could drag interest rates down, traders said. SOUTH AFRICA AMPLATS An illegal strike spread through AngloGold Ashanti's South African operations on Wednesday, while Anglo American Platinum said it could start firing unlawful strikers on Thursday, as the country's miners grapple to rein in weeks of labour unrest. KENYA KENGEN Kenya's main electricity producer KenGen posted an 11 percent rise in full year pretax profit to 4.045 billion shillings, helped by increased output from new plants. GHANA ECONOMY Ghana, hit by lower oil production, saw economic growth slow to 2.5 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, and the national statistics office now expects full year 2012 GDP to rise 7.1 percent NIGERIA/SHELL Shell thinks the tax terms in a landmark Nigerian oil bill are so uncompetitive they risk rendering offshore oil and gas projects unviable, the firm's managing director and industry sources say IVORY COAST COCOA Ivory Coast cocoa merchants backed away from threats to boycott the start of the forthcoming harvest season after the country's marketing board increased allowances for the cost of collection and transportation that has been at the heart of a dispute. GUINEA DEBT RELIEF Guinea secured $2.1 billion in debt relief from the World Bank and the IMF Heavily Indebted Poor Countries initiative, paving the way for accelerated development for the minerals-rich West African state, officials said.