NAIROBI, Oct 12 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius to auction 364-day Treasury bills worth 500 million rupees GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks and the euro steadied on Friday, but were on course for a losing week as worries about weak corporate earnings and slowing global economic growth limit the appeal of riskier assets. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude held above $115 a barrel on Friday, trading near four-week highs and on course for its biggest weekly gain in two months, supported by tensions between Turkey and Syria, lower output at North Sea oilfields and upbeat U.S. data. SOUTH AFRICA STRIKES Striking gold miners in South Africa have rejected the industry's latest wage offer, a trade union said on Thursday, dimming hopes that strikes that have led to dozens of deaths and paralysed the sector could end soon. AFRICA CORRUPTION Corruption in Africa is no different to corruption anywhere else on the planet, according to a new book by the former chair of graft watchdog Transparency International. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand edged up against the dollar on Thursday on tentative hopes of a resolution to the strikes that have wreaked havoc particularly in the key mining sector in the past two months. * South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Wednesday labour strikes in the country's mainstay mining sector have hurt the rand and expressed confidence the currency will bounce back. NIGERIA MARKETS * Nigeria sold 171.83 billion naira ($1.09 bln) in treasury bills with maturities ranging from three months to 1-year, the central bank said on Thursday, and yields were up 30 basis points compared with rates at the previous auction. * Nigeria said it plans to issue 75 billion naira ($477.10 million) in local bonds with maturities of between five and 10 years at its regular auction on Oct. 17, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Thursday. KENYA MARKETS * The Kenyan shilling weakened on Thursday, weighed down by importers in the telecoms and energy sectors buying the dollar, while the share index was lifted gains in major stocks. * The weighted average yield on benchmark Kenyan 91-day Treasury bills rose for the fourth straight week to 8.962 percent at the auction on Thursday, from 8.439 percent last week, the central bank said. ZAMBIA MINING Brazil's Vale SA said it has begun producing copper concentrate at its Lubambe mine in Zambia. NAMIBIA MINING French energy group Areva said on Thursday it had delayed the start of its $1 billion Trekkopje uranium mine in Namibia until market conditions improve. [ID;nL6E8LBL4C] ANGOLA INFLATION Angola's annual consumer inflation slowed to 9.65 percent year-on-year in September from 9.87 percent in August, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Thursday. TANZANIA DEBT The weighted average yield on Tanzania's 91-day Treasury bills rose to 12.59 percent at auction on Wednesday, from 12.45 percent at the last sale two weeks ago, the central bank said. MAURITIUS DEBT The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 182-day Treasury bill fell to 3.18 percent at auction on Thursday from 3.27 percent previously, the central bank said. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on