The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: KENYA - The central bank of Kenya auctions 182-day Treasury bills. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rose to their highest in over five months on Wednesday as strong U.S. earnings reports lifted investor mood, while the euro hit a one-month high against the dollar as Spain retained an investment-grade debt rating. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures held steady near $114 on Tuesday as expectations Europe's financial crisis is on the mend renewed hopes of a revival in oil demand growth, while simmering tension in the Middle East provided additional support. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS Yields on South African government bonds dropped as prices rose after a successful auction boosted investors' sentiment towards Africa's largest economy, with the rand also strengthening for the first day in three against the dollar. SOUTH AFRICA SHARES South African stocks booked a record close for the second straight day, as firm U.S. data and hopes that debt-laden Spain will seek a bailout buoyed appetite for riskier assets, despite the labour unrest in the domestic mining sector. NIGERIA ELECTRICITY Nigeria announced the preferred bidders for 10 state power distribution firms it is selling for 197.25 billion naira ($1.25 billion) as part of a plan to reform the country's moribund electricity sector. NIGERIA TELECOMS Nigeria will award new licences to provide fixed-line internet services early next year as Africa's most populous country aims to transform its underdeveloped and unreliable network. NIGERIA SECURITY Nigeria's military killed 24 members of the Boko Haram in a gun fight in the remote northeast town of Maiduguri where the Islamist sect has been based during a three-year long insurgency, the army said. KENYA MARKETS Kenyan shares rallied for a second day on Tuesday hitting a fresh 16-month high, as falling interest rates following a steady drop in inflation pushed investors into the market in search of high returns, market participants said. KENYA HOUSING FINANCE BOND Kenyan mortgage firm Housing Finance raised 5.2 billion shillings ($61.07 million) from the sale of a second tranche of a 7-year bond to fund expansion, it said. KENYA UCHUMI Kenya's Uchumi Supermarkets' pretax profit dropped 21.7 percent to 403 million shillings ($4.74 million) for its year ended in June as costs rose due to the opening of new stores, the company said on Wednesday. KENYA SECURITY At least 10 Kenyan police officers were injured when two grenades were hurled at them by suspected al Shabaab sympathisers during a police operation at the country's Coast province in the early hours of Wednesday, police said. ANGOLA OIL Angolan oil exports will rise by more than 4 percent in December to around 1.74 million barrels per day (bpd) as the West African producer's oilfields return to full production after several months of maintenance. ZAMBIA TELECOMS Zambia plans to lift a ban on the entry of new mobile phone companies to increase competition and improve cellular service, a minister said. IVORY COAST BOND Ivory Coast, currently in arrears with bondholders over a $2.3 billion Eurobond, said in a statement dated Oct. 15 that it wants to meet with investors to discuss missed interest payments. MAURITIUS ECONOMY Mauritius's Finance Minister Xavier Duval said on Tuesday an overly strong rupee had lopped a percentage point off the Indian Ocean island's economic growth this year. CONGO CONFLICT Rwanda's defense minister is commanding a rebellion in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo that is being armed by Rwanda and Uganda, both of which sent troops to aid the insurgency in a deadly attack on U.N. peacekeepers, according to a U.N. report. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on