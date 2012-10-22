The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares fell on Monday as lacklustre earnings from leading U.S. companies and a sharp drop in Japan's exports, a key driver of the world's third-biggest economy, dented risk appetites and prompted investors to take profits on recent gains. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude edged up above $110 a barrel on Monday after a four-day decline spurred by persistent worries over a fragile global economy, with supply risks also supporting prices as violence in the Middle East intensified. AFRICA FOREX A bond auction in Ghana this week that is open to foreign investors is likely to buoy the Ghanaian cedi, while the Ugandan shilling is seen regaining stability after a three-month bout of weakness. AFRICA DEBT Kenya's sale of a 2-year bond this week is expected to be well received, with yields expected to be higher than those on Treasury bills. AFRICA COLUMN If you are looking for some good cheer in a pretty gloomy world, consider the growing consensus among some of the world's smartest money that the next big emerging market may be Africa. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand was largely flat for most of Friday's Johannesburg trade and worries over strikes in the mining sector are seen capping any significant gains. SOUTH AFRICA SHARES South African stocks fell for a second straight day as bullion producers such as Anglo Gold Ashanti ANGJ.J took a hit from a decline in the spot price for the precious metal and wildcat strikes in the domestic mining sector. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling KES= was dragged lower by oil importers buying the dollar, while banking stocks drove a second session of gains for local shares. NIGERIA FOREX Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves NGFXR=ECI jumped to $42.02 billion by Oct. 17, their highest in 32-months and an increase of 3.11 percent, month-on-month, latest figures from the central bank showed. TANZANIA UNREST Muslim protesters clashed with police in Tanzania's commercial capital and on the semi-autonomous island of Zanzibar, raising religious tensions in the east African country. RWANDA,DRC SANCTIONS The U.N. Security Council intends to impose sanctions on the leaders of the Democratic Republic of Congo's M23 rebels and others violating an arms embargo on the country, according to a statement the council unanimously adopted. GUINEA-BISSAU COUP Six people were killed in a gun battle at an airforce base near Guinea-Bissau's capital early on Sunday in what diplomatic sources described as an apparent failed counter-coup attempt. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on