The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: Botswana - Bank of Botswana to auction 14 day certificate Treasury Bill GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares inched down on caution over the region's new corporate reporting season, after global shares faltered overnight on weak earning reports and outlook. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures held steady above $109 as investors judged the previous session's fall in prices to their lowest in nearly three weeks as an opportunity to buy, with simmering tensions in the Middle East providing additional support. AFRICA FOREX A bond auction in Ghana this week that is open to foreign investors is likely to buoy the Ghanaian cedi, while the Ugandan shilling is seen regaining stability after a three-month bout of weakness. AFRICA DEBT Kenya's sale of a 2-year bond this week is expected to be well received, with yields expected to be higher than those on Treasury bills. AFRICA COLUMN If you are looking for some good cheer in a pretty gloomy world, consider the growing consensus among some of the world's smartest money that the next big emerging market may be Africa. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand firmed against the dollar, boosted by the regional elections in Spain over the weekend, which removed a potential obstacle to the country seeking a bailout. SOUTH AFRICA SHARES South African stocks ended slightly firmer on Monday, bouncing back from two straight sessions of decline, with Vodacom surging nearly 5 percent after flagging higher first-half profit. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling held steady against the dollar on Monday, and was expected to remain supported by tightening liquidity due to tea bonus payments this week, while shares were lifted by market heavyweights Safaricom and Kenya Airways. TANZANIA UNREST Seven leaders of a separatist Islamic group seeking to free the semi-autonomous island of Zanzibar from Tanzania were charged with incitement to violence on Monday, while police fired teargas on their supporters outside the court. UGANDA VIRUS An outbreak of the deadly Marburg virus in Uganda has spread to the capital Kampala after an infected woman travelled to the city and the death toll from the disease, a cousin of Ebola, climbed to five, a health official said on Monday. SOMALIA PIRACY Somali pirate attacks fell to their lowest in three years in the first nine months of 2012 as tougher navy action and private armed security teams deterred gangs, a maritime watchdog said. IVORY COAST DEBT Ivory Coast offered on Monday to make missed coupon payments on a defaulted bond over the two years to December 2014, taking a step on the road to debt market rehabilitation following a civil war. MAURITIUS TRADE DEFICIT Mauritius' trade deficit rose by 42 percent year-on-year in August to 7.52 billion rupees ($241.41 million), hit by a drop in export revenue. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on