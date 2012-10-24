The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: Kenya- Central Bank of Kenya auctions a reopened 2-year Treasury bond to raise up to 12 billion shillings. It will also auction 182-day T-bills. Namibia - Interest rate decision due today GLOBAL MARKETS Data suggesting a gathering economic recovery in China helped trim declines in Asian shares on Wednesday, though investors stayed risk averse due to weak corporate earnings results worldwide and enduring worries over economic slowdown. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude futures climbed towards $109 a barrel on Wednesday, snapping a six-day losing streak after economic data from China suggested a strengthening recovery in the world's No. 2 oil consumer. AFRICA FOREX A bond auction in Ghana this week that is open to foreign investors is likely to buoy the Ghanaian cedi, while the Ugandan shilling is seen regaining stability after a three-month bout of weakness. AFRICA DEBT Kenya's sale of a 2-year bond this week is expected to be well received, with yields expected to be higher than those on Treasury bills. AFRICA COLUMN If you are looking for some good cheer in a pretty gloomy world, consider the growing consensus among some of the world's smartest money that the next big emerging market may be Africa. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand tumbled more than two percent against the dollar in afternoon trade on Tuesday as labour unrest in the mining sector combined with concerns about the slowing global economy to drive investors out of the local unit. SOUTH AFRICA SHARES South African stocks declined on Tuesday as investors hammered mining companies such as Implats on lower commodities prices and worries that weeks of wildcat strikes will sap production. SOUTH AFRICA MINING STRIKE South Africa's Gold Fields sacked 8,500 wildcat strikers on Tuesday after they ignored an ultimatum to return to work or face dismissal, ratcheting up pressure to end weeks of labour unrest. KENYA MARKETS Kenyan shares hit a 17-month high on Tuesday, driven higher by investors betting on strong third-quarter results, especially from banks, while the shilling inched lower as importers bought dollars. NIGERIA OIL Nigeria will hold its first oil exploration bidding round for five years by the end of this year, while licence renewal talks with Shell and Chevron over existing onshore fields are in their final stages, the oil minister said. Royal Dutch Shell cannot yet say when a force majeure on two grades of Nigerian crude oil will be lifted, after production stoppages caused by theft and flooding cut up to 20 percent of exports from Africa's top supplier. BOTSWANA Botswana's central bank left its main lending rate unchanged at 9.5 percent on Tuesday, saying this was consistent with achieving the 3-6 percent inflation target in the medium term. MALAWI Malawi's year on year consumer inflation quickened to 28.3 percent in September from 25.5 percent in August due to a sharp rise in food prices, the National Statistical Office said. BENIN PRESIDENT Benin authorities arrested the niece and personal doctor of President Boni Yayi, claiming they had tried to poison him at the behest of an angered businessman, the country's state prosecutor said. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on