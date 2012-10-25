The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: * South Africa Finmin presents medium term budget * South Africa September producer price index data * East African Oil and Gas Upstream summit * Zambia October inflation * Kenya 91-day T-bills * ICC Chief Prosecutor holds news conference at end of Kenya visit GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares edged higher on Thursday as signs of recovery in China and the United States eased fears of deteriorating global growth, but sentiment remained vulnerable with weak corporate earnings continuing to undermine investor confidence. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures rose above $108 on Thursday as positive economic data out of the world's top oil consumer, the United States, revived hopes of a recovery in demand growth, although a worsening outlook for Europe canned gains. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South African government bonds were weaker on Wednesday after higher-than-expected inflation data, while the rand stayed in a narrow range as the market awaits the medium-term budget policy statement on Thursday. * South African stocks advanced nearly 1 percent on Wednesday, pushing the key index closer to its record high, tracking stronger overseas markets on an improving economic outlook for China. SOUTH AFRICA MINERS AngloGold Ashanti sacked 12,000 wildcat strikers who defied a deadline to return to work on Wednesday, the latest South African company to resort to mass firings after weeks of crippling labour unrest. KENYA/IMF The IMF on Wednesday approved a $110 million loan disbursement to Kenya under an IMF programme and cautioned the authorities to resist a spending splurge before national elections on March 4. KENYA/MARKETS The Kenyan shilling ended stronger on Wednesday, lifted by tea exporters selling dollars, though it was expected to be pressured by importers buying dollars ahead of the month's end. Shares extended their rally to a fifth straight session. NIGERIA/OIL Nigeria lost out on tens of billions of dollars in oil and gas revenues over the last decade from cut price deals struck between multinational oil companies and government officials, a confidential report seen by Reuters says UGANDA/OIL Uganda has taken back an exploration block jointly owned by Tullow Oil, CNOOC and Total SA after their licence expired, the government said, increasing the acreage up for an auction in a new licensing round expected early next year. MALI/AFRICAN UNION The African Union lifted Mali's suspension from the bloc on Wednesday, saying an African plan to intervene militarily to help the country claw back territory from Islamist militants would be ready within weeks. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on