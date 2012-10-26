NAIROBI, Oct 26 - - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: * East African Oil and Gas Upstream summit GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares declined on Friday as investors kept a wary eye on corporate earnings results under way, worried about the outlook for corporate performance as the region's exporters struggle against shrinking global demand. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures held steady above $108 on Friday as investors awaited key data on the health of the U.S. economy to gauge the demand growth outlook for oil, with additional support coming as Hurricane Sandy headed towards the U.S. East Coast. AFRICA FOOD TRADE Africa could avoid food shortages if it reduces the tangled web of rules, fees and high costs strangling regional food trade and by putting large swathes of uncultivated land to productive use, a World Bank report said on Wednesday. AFRICA FX WEEKAHEAD Zambia's kwacha, which slumped to a four-month low last week, is seen under strain in the coming week due to strong demand for dollars in the energy sector, while Uganda's shilling is expected to trade within a tight range ahead of the central bank's interest rate decision. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS Stocks edged higher on Thursday as strike-battered mining companies such as Impala Platinum were lifted by higher commodity prices and signs some of the country's crippling mine stoppages may be coming to an end. Rand firmed against the dollar on Thursday after Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan promised to keep a tight lid on spending despite having to widen his 2012 budget deficit forecast due to the worst mining strikes since apartheid. NIGERIA OIL Nigerian oil exports in December are expected reach the highest level since May, pointing to a swift recovery of production after floods knocked out a fifth of the output in the top African producer. KENYA MARKETS Kenyan shares hit a 20-month high on Thursday, propelled by gains in blue chip firms that investors bet will post strong third quarter results. The shilling finished the day unchanged against the dollar. KENYA T-BILLS The yield on Kenya's benchmark 91-day Treasury bills rose to 9.945 percent at an under-subscribed auction on Thursday from 9.437 percent last week, the central bank said. KCB 9-MONTH PROFIT Rising interest income buoyed Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) , the country's largest bank by assets, which posted a 43 percent jump in earnings in the first nine-months of the year. KENYA OIL * Kenya will revamp its tax rules to benefit more from profits earned by foreign oil and gas exploration, Permanent Secretary of Energy Patrick Nyoike said on Thursday. * Kenya said it plans to switch to bidding rounds to license its oil exploration blocks, moving away from one-on-one negotiations with firms, as interest in east Africa's largest economy increases following a recent oil discovery. TANZANIA SECURITY The "spice island" of Zanzibar would seem to have little in common with Somalia, torn by Islamist rebellion, and with Kenya, where a storm is brewing over demands for the touristic coastal strip to secede. TANZANIA OIL Tanzania and its semi-autonomous islands of Zanzibar have agreed on the sharing of any future hydrocarbon revenues, ending a standoff which delayed exploration projects, a Zanzibar minister said on Thursday. TANZANIA T-BILLS The weighted average yield on Tanzania's 91-day Treasury bills fell to 11.98 percent at auction this week, from 12.59 percent at the last sale two weeks ago, the central bank said on Thursday. UGANDA TELECOMS A crackdown in Uganda on counterfeit mobile phones because of safety issues will not slow subscriber growth in the country, where mobile phone use jumped to 60 percent this year. UGANDA/U.N. STANDOFF Uganda will reassess its military and peacekeeping operations in regional hotspots, a government minister said on Thursday, after the United Nations accused it and neighbouring Rwanda of backing Congolese rebels. GHANA T-BOND The Bank of Ghana has accepted 1.4 billion cedis ($747 million) in bids for its three-year bonds, with an average yield of 21 percent, Ghana's finance minister said on Thursday. IVORY COAST BUDGET The European Union granted Ivory Coast 115 million euros ($149.04 million) in budget support on Thursday, aiming to help the West African nation back on its feet following a decade of political crisis that ended in a brief war last year. MAURITIUS T-BILLS The weighted yield on Mauritius' 91-day Treasury bills fell to 2.97 percent at auction on Thursday from 3.10 percent at a previous sale in September, the central bank said . ZAMBIA INFLATION Zambia's inflation quickened to 6.8 percent year-on-year in October from 6.6 percent in September, the Central Statistical Office said on Thursday. MOZAMBIQUE COAL Brazilian mining company Vale SA plans to sell underperforming assets to control costs and boost profit, executives said on Thursday, a day after reporting weak earnings and halting work on a giant iron ore mine in the West African nation of Guinea. ZIMBABWE ECONET Zimbabwe's largest mobile phone operator, Econet Wireless , reported a 4.5 percent rise in half-year earnings on Thursday, mainly driven by subscriber growth. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on