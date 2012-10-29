NAIROBI, Oct 29 - - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares edged higher on Monday as investors took comfort in signs of stable growth in the United States, though caution over the uncertain global corporate earnings outlook capped prices. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil slipped on Monday, with Brent near $109 a barrel, as refineries along the U.S. East Coast lowered run rates ahead of approaching Hurricane Sandy, reducing crude use in the world's largest oil consumer. AFRICA DEBT Waning demand for Kenyan Treasury bills is likely to push yields up at an auction next week, while Zambian T-bill yields are expected to remain steady. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS South African stocks ended a see-saw session slightly lower on Friday, tracking similar performances in major overseas markets as poor corporate results overshadowed a better-than-expected expansion in the U.S. economy. South Africa's rand firmed against the dollar on Friday as a gold mining strike drew to a close and investors continued to cheer a pledge by Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan to keep state spending in check for the next three years. NIGERIA SECURITY A suicide bomber drove a jeep full of explosives into a Catholic church during morning mass in northern Nigeria on Sunday, killing at least eight people, wounding more than 100 and triggering reprisal attacks that killed at least two more. NIGERIA FLOODS Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan sought to allay fears on Friday that the nation's worst floods in at least five decades would trigger a food crisis because of damage to crops. KENYA MARKETS The Kenya shilling dipped on Friday as importers bought dollars to meet their month-end obligations, while shares rallied for a seventh straight session as investors bet on strong third quarter results. KENYA MINING Australian miner Base Resources' shares slumped 31 percent on Monday on worries that Kenya may take over part of its key project under a new law requiring the state to own at least a 35 percent stake in mining licenses. KENYA POWER Kenya Power posted on Friday a 36 percent jump in pretax profits in the year ended June 30 helped by an slight rise in revenues from electricity sales during a 12-month period that saw a leap in fuel costs recovered from customers. KENYA RESERVES Kenya's central bank said its official usable foreign exchange reserves rose to $5.175 billion in the week ended Friday, up from $5.141 billion the previous week. TANZANIA MINING Tanzania should stick to existing agreements in the fast-growing mining sector or investors will lose confidence, the company which owns the country's biggest gold mine said on Saturday. MAURITIUS T-BILLS The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 182-day Treasury bill fell to 3.04 percent at auction on Friday from 3.18 percent at a sale two weeks ago, the central bank said. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on