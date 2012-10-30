NAIROBI, Oct 30 - - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rose modestly but momentum was curbed by a giant, powerful storm that shut U.S. markets overnight, while the dollar held gains against the yen ahead of a widely expected policy easing by the Bank of Japan later on Tuesday. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude edged down near $109 a barrel on Tuesday as investors watched for any impact on markets from Hurricane Sandy, which crashed ashore on the U.S. East Coast, closing refineries, roads and airports. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS * The rand weakened against the dollar on Monday, pressured by debt crisis concerns in the euro zone, South Africa's biggest trading bloc, and worries about a wider domestic budget deficit. * South African stocks ended slightly higher on Monday after petrochemicals giant Sasol rose on a weaker rand and a slightly firmer crude oil price and as earnings forecasts lifted other shares. NIGERIA CURRENCY Nigeria's naira currency hit a three week high against the U.S. dollar on the interbank market on Monday, supported by low demand for hard currency and dollar inflows from foreign banks. ANGOLA KEY RATE Angola's central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 10.25 percent for the ninth straight month on Monday. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling held steady against the dollar on Monday, supported by the central bank's hawkish stance on liquidity. Shares extended their rally to a eighth straight month. KENYA INFLATION Kenya's year-on-year inflation is expected to fall for the 11th month running in October, helped by a better harvest easing food prices but offset to some extent by rising fuel costs. KENYA MINING Existing mining companies in Kenya will be allowed some flexibility in deciding how and when they cede more than a third of their subsidiaries to local investors under a new law, a senior government official said on Monday. HOUSING FINANCE Kenyan mortgage lender Housing Finance reported a 3 percent drop in pretax profit for the first nine months of the year, hurt by a rise in bad loans. GHANA MARKETS Shares in Standard Chartered Bank Ghana and Ghana Oil Company rise, lifting the GSE Composite Index higher as investors bet on strong third-quarter financial earning results, traders said. GHANA T-BILLS The Bank of Ghana said on Monday that the yield on its 91-day bill fell to 23.02 percent at an Oct. 25 auction from 23.11 percent at the last auction. UGANDA CURRENCY Uganda's shilling firmed slightly against the dollar on Monday due to tight local currency liquidity with traders saying it could gain if the central bank cuts its key lending rate. ZAMBIA CURRENCY Zambia's kwacha slid to its lowest level in more than four months on Monday as the impact of a law limiting the use of dollars in everyday transactions wears off. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on