NAIROBI, Oct 31 - - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: * Kenya to release year-on-year inflation in October. Inflation is expected to fall for the 11th month running, helped by a better harvest easing food prices but offset to some extent by rising fuel costs. * Uganda to release year-on-year inflation in October. Inflation plummeted to 5.4 percent in September from 11.9 percent a month earlier. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rose as risk appetite recovered after European equities and the euro firmed overnight while U.S. financial markets looked set to reopen following their storm-forced shutdown. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude held steady near $109 a barrel on Wednesday after the huge storm Sandy whiplashed the U.S. East Coast, reducing fuel demand even as refineries in the region gradually resumed operation. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA OIL African oil production and exploration is in the spotlight this week at the annual Africa Oil Week conference in Cape Town. SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS * South African stocks rose on Tuesday in trade diminished by a massive U.S. storm that shut Wall Street while prices of platinum mining firms were buoyed by a smaller-than-expected cash call from Lonmin . * South Africa's rand traded within a narrow range on Tuesday as the closure of stock and bond markets in the United States due to the giant storm there dampened activity. KENYA MARKETS * The Kenyan shilling was stable on Tuesday as dollar demand from oil companies balanced with the central bank soaking up liquidity, while shares extended their rally. * The average price of top grade Kenyan tea fell for a fourth straight week to $4.07 per kg at auction from $4.12 per kg last week, while volumes offered for sale dipped, traders said on Tuesday. KENYA PORTLAND Kenya's East African Portland Cement posted a bigger annual loss, hurt by slowing sales, a major plant breakdown and labour unrest. GHANA MARKETS * Shares in Standard Chartered Bank jump nearly 15 percent after the bank reported a 36 percent rise in net profit for the nine months through to September. * Guinness Ghana Breweries net profit for the three-month period to the end of September rose 56 percent to 4.690 million cedis ($2.49 million), from 3.005 million cedis during the same period a year ago, the company said on Tuesday. UGANDA CURRENCY The Ugandan shilling was flat against the dollar on Tuesday but traders said it was expected to ease as dollar demand from importers buying goods for the end-year holiday kicks in. MAURITIUS STOCKS Shares in Mauritius' Cim Financial Services jump 24 percent to 5.50 rupees ($0.18) after it deputed on the stock market on Tuesday following a split from conglomerate Rogers and Co . ZIMBABWE The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday relaxed restrictions on technical assistance to Zimbabwe, opening the way for an IMF staff-monitored economic program. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on