NAIROBI, Nov 1 - - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: * Uganda to announce its key lending rate . Analysts expect a sixth straight cut from the current 13.0 percent. * Kenya to auction 91-day Treasury bills worth 4 billion shillings ($46.98 million). GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares fell on Thursday as China's official and private sector manufacturing PMIs confirmed a recovering growth trend, but failed to convince investors the slowdown was bottoming out. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude edged down toward $108 a barrel on Thursday as investors focused on concerns that storm Sandy's rampage across the U.S. East Coast could reduce fuel demand and shrugged off data pointing to a recovery in China. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS * South African stocks ended flat on Wednesday as gains by mining companies such as Gold Fields were capped by losses from retailers and financial firms in cautious trade caused by the reopening of Wall Street. * South Africa's rand nudged lower on Wednesday on increased importer demand and data showing that the country's trade gap widened due to lower mining exports. NIGERIA CURRENCY Nigeria's naira traded flat against the U.S. dollar on the interbank on Wednesday as expectations of dollar inflows from energy companies and offshore investors buying local debt provided forex liquidity, dealers said. NIGERIA STARCOMMS Nigeria's Starcomms has agreed a $210 million investment deal with investor group Capcom Limited for a 90.5 percent stake in the telecom business, the stock exchange said on Wednesday. ANGOLA BANKS Russia's second-largest bank, VTB , is ready to help the Angolan government raise $2 billion in financing after providing a loan of $1 billion earlier this year, chief executive Andrei Kostin told Reuters on Wednesday. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling held steady on Wednesday traders said, but may come under pressure from importers buying dollars on the back of a possible rate cut after inflation fell further. KENYA/UGANDA INFLATION Inflation rates in Kenya and Uganda fell in October, helped by easing food prices, creating room for further interest rate cuts to spur growth in east Africa's number one and three economies. KENYA OIL British explorer Tullow Oil plc and its partner Africa Oil Corp said on Wednesday they had encountered oil in a second well they are drilling in northern Kenya close to another one where they had struck oil earlier in the year. TANZANIA GRAFT Tanzania's state-run power company said on Wednesday it had sacked its managing director over allegations of embezzlement of public funds and abuse of office. UGANDA CURRENCY The Ugandan shilling firmed versus the dollar on Wednesday, boosted by a surge in government debt yields, but the shilling's outlook was bearish ahead of a key rate decision. UGANDA T-BILLS The yield on Uganda's benchmark 91-day Treasury bill was unchanged at an auction worth 85 billion shillings ($32.82 million) on Wednesday. ZAMBIA BENCHMARK RATE Zambia's central bank increased its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 9.25 percent on Wednesday, saying its monetary policy committee had noted upward risks to inflation. ZIMBABWE IMF Easing of IMF restrictions on Zimbabwe should help it to clear its mountain of defaulted debt and pave the way for foreign investment, Finance Minister Tendai Biti said on Wednesday. ($1 = 85.1500 Kenyan shillings)