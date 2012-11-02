NAIROBI, Nov 2 - - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS * Friday is a public holiday in Mauritius, all markets will remain closed and resume on Monday. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares advanced with returning risk appetite on Friday as overnight data suggested some stabilisation in the global recovery trend, particularly in the United States and China. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude slipped below $108 a barrel on Friday as investors look ahead to key jobs data from the United States for more signs of economic recovery, which would boost fuel demand.  EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FX WEEKAHEAD The Zambian kwacha is expected to rally next week after hitting a four-month low on Monday, while the Kenyan shilling looks set to weaken in anticipation of further monetary policy easing. AFRICA MONEY Wanted: investors for small African nation with good oil and mineral potential - no seat at the United Nations but history of independence in rough neighborhood. SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS South African stocks closed at all-time highs on Thursday led by Swiss luxury goods group Richemont after a brokerage upgrade and as the market found support from positive economic data from the United States and China. South Africa's rand ended steady against the dollar on Thursday, trading within the week's range as rand bears took a breather and the market remained lethargic since the closing of Wall Street earlier in the week. NIGERIA BANK Nigeria's First Bank will pursue an "aggressive" expansion strategy into next year as it seeks to tap into the growing consumer market in Africa's most populous country, its chief executive said on Thursday. KENYA PORT STRIKE An indefinite strike by more than half of the workers at Kenya's main port of Mombasa on Thursday has paralysed dockside work at east African region's main trade gateway, union and management officials said. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling dipped on Thursday as importers bought dollars, expecting a drop in the inflation rate to prompt further interest rate cuts. KENYA T-BILLS The yield on Kenya's benchmark 91-day Treasury bills rose to 10.237 percent at auction on Thursday from 9.945 percent last week, the central bank said. KENYA LOANS Non-performing loans held by Kenyan banks rose 5.6 percent in the three months ended September, a slower increase than in the previous quarter, central bank data showed on Thursday. KENYA NATION GROUP The Nation Media Group expects its operations outside Kenya will double their share of group profits in the next five years, but plans to expand into South Sudan are being put on hold, its chief executive said on Thursday. GHANA MARKETS Standard Charted Bank Ghana and Total Petroleum Ghana record gains, as the GSE Composite Index rises for a sixth straight session, up 14.89 points, or 1.3 percent, to 1,131.16 points on impressive third quarter earnings. UGANDA BENCHMARK RATE Uganda's central bank cut its key lending rate for the sixth straight month on Thursday though by less than expected, in a move analysts said bodes well for the previously weak shilling. MAURITIUS T-BILLS The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 273-day Treasury bills fell to 3.17 percent at auction on Thursday, down from 3.22 percent at a previous sale on Oct. 18, the central bank said. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on ($1 = 85.1500 Kenyan shillings)