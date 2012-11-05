NAIROBI, Nov 5 - - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - EVENTS * Mozambique - October CPI inflation due to be released. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares fell on Monday and the dollar firmed as investors shied away from risk ahead of the closely fought U.S. presidential election and looked past strong U.S. jobs data to fragile economic growth prospects worldwide. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude steadied near $106 per barrel on Monday as investors remained on the sidelines a day ahead of U.S. presidential elections, fretting about the economic policies of the candidates and their possible impact on the world's biggest oil consumer.  EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FX WEEKAHEAD The Zambian kwacha is expected to rally next week after hitting a four-month low on Monday, while the Kenyan shilling looks set to weaken in anticipation of further monetary policy easing. AFRICA MONEY Wanted: investors for small African nation with good oil and mineral potential - no seat at the United Nations but history of independence in rough neighborhood. SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS South African stocks booked a record close for the second straight day on Friday, supported by higher-than-expected jobs data from the United States and as investors piled into favourites such as MTN Group . South Africa's rand fell more than 1 percent against a stronger dollar in the wake of better-than-expected jobs data from the U.S. economy. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling ended weaker on Friday as banks and importers picked up dollars in anticipation of a cut in interest rates next week. Stocks slipped for a second day running on profit-taking. KENYA GROWTH RATES Annual growth rates in Kenya are probably about one percentage point more than official statistics show, a senior Treasury official said on Friday, adding that the ministry favoured a "gradual" easing of monetary policy. KENYA PORT STRIKE Workers at Kenya's main port of Mombasa called off a strike after the management issued letters of employment to casual staff who were demanding permanent jobs. KENYA CFC STANBIC Kenya's CFC Stanbic Holdings raised 4.5 billion shillings ($52.7 million) from an over-subscribed rights issue that will fund expansion, it said on Friday. NIGERIA SECURITY Nigerian troops shot dead at least 30 people during raids in the northeast city of Maiduguri, bastion of the radical Islamist sect Boko Haram, witnesses and hospital staff said on Friday. GHANA T-BILLS The Bank of Ghana said on Friday that the yield on its 91-day bill fell to 22.32 percent at a Nov. 2 auction from 23.02 percent at the last auction. IVORY COAST COCOA Ivory Coast customs officials are blocking the export of 72,000 tonnes of cocoa products remaining from the recently ended 2011-12 season due to confusion over tax rates, exporters and customs officials said on Friday. SOUTH SUDAN OIL South Sudan could resume producing up to 230,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil within a month, its oil minister said on Saturday, after a nine-month shutdown that has battered the country's economy. SUDAN SANCTIONS President Barack Obama renewed U.S. sanctions on Sudan on Friday, acknowledging Khartoum had resolved disputes with South Sudan but warning that Darfur and other conflicts still impeded normal ties, the State Department said. ANGOLA CHEVRON U.S. oil major Chevron said that Angolan subsidiary Cabinda Gulf Oil Company had declared force majeure at the Kuito offshore oil terminal on October 29 due to a fault with a mooring line. UGANDA TROOPS Uganda will tell the United Nations it is withdrawing its forces from military operations in Somalia and other regional hotspots after the world body accused it of supporting Congolese rebels, the security minister said. RWANDA NATIONAL AIRLINE Rwanda's national carrier plans to more than double its aircraft fleet in the next five years, and to list on the country's stock exchange once it turns profitable, a senior company executive said. RWANDA GDP Rwanda's economic growth could be hit if donors fail to reinstate aid payments, with the economy only able to withstand the stoppage until the end of the year, the country's finance minister said. SOMALIA AID The European Union has given Somalia 158 million euros ($200 million) to improve education, the legal system and security, its new envoy said on Saturday, as the Horn of Africa nation tries to recover from more than two decades of conflict. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on ($1 = 85.1500 Kenyan shillings)