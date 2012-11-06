NAIROBI, Nov 6 - - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS * Mauritius - October inflation data due to be released. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares and the dollar steadied on Tuesday with investors' risk appetite curbed by uncertainty over the outcome of the tight U.S. presidential election and renewed doubts over Greece's political ability to push through severe fiscal reforms. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent oil traded in a tight range below $108 per barrel on Tuesday, caught between uncertainty ahead of the U.S. elections and renewed worries about Greece and the euro zone crisis, which could delay global economic recovery and hurt oil demand.  EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FX WEEKAHEAD The Zambian kwacha is expected to rally next week after hitting a four-month low on Monday, while the Kenyan shilling looks set to weaken in anticipation of further monetary policy easing. AFRICA MONEY Wanted: investors for small African nation with good oil and mineral potential - no seat at the United Nations but history of independence in rough neighborhood. SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS South African stocks edged down from a record high on Monday, as investors hit mining companies like BHP Billiton on concerns about slowing global demand. South Africa's rand firmed slightly against the dollar but failed to break out of a recent trading range amid uncertainty over the outcome of this week's U.S. election and more concerns about euro zone debt. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling slipped as importers bought dollars expecting the central bank to cut rates again this month. Mumias Sugar shares dragged the stock index lower. BOTSWANA GROWTH Botswana's economic growth is expected to slow to 3.5 percent this year from 8 percent in 2011 due to lower-than-expected mining output, President Ian Khama said. ZIMBABWE GROWTH Zimbabwe's government has reduced its 2012 growth forecast to 4 percent due to a poor harvest and lack of foreign investment, the second cut in its economic outlook in four months, local media reported on Monday. UGANDA COPPER Uganda has invited bids for the restart of production at its Kilembe copper mines near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and expects the winner to invest about $100 million in the project. IVORY COAST COCOA A spate of heavy rainfall eased last week across Ivory Coast's main cocoa-growing regions, and hot weather is likely to curb the impact of a recent outbreak of fungal black pod disease, farmers and analysts said on Monday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on ($1 = 85.1500 Kenyan shillings)