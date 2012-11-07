NAIROBI, Nov 7 - - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS *Angola - CPI inflation due to be released. *Tanzania - The central bank to sell Treasury bills worth 135 billion shillings ($84.83 million) *Kenya - Central bank auctions 182-day and 364-day T-bills *Kenya - Central bank meets for key rate decision *Botswana - CPI inflation data due to be released. *Malawi - CPI inflation due to be released. GLOBAL MARKETS Stocks and the dollar eased on Wednesday as investors began to price in a likely win for President Barack Obama, who is seen to favour keeping interest rates low, in a close-fought U.S. election. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures slipped below $111 per barrel on Wednesday as investors waited for more clarity on the outcome of the United States presidential elections, while the weakness in the global economy and oil demand also hurt sentiment.  EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FX WEEKAHEAD The Zambian kwacha is expected to rally next week after hitting a four-month low on Monday, while the Kenyan shilling looks set to weaken in anticipation of further monetary policy easing. AFRICA MONEY Wanted: investors for small African nation with good oil and mineral potential - no seat at the United Nations but history of independence in rough neighborhood. SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS South African stocks ended a see-saw session little changed on Tuesday, retreating from a record high set earlier as investors refrained from making any large moves ahead of the outcome of a tight U.S. election. South Africa's rand firmed against the dollar on Tuesday after a well-received bond auction and was expected to trade in a narrow range until investors know who will be U.S. president. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling and shares closed flat on Tuesday as investors took a cautious stance a day before a central bank meeting at which policymakers are widely expected to cut interest rates. KENYA AIRWAYS Kenya Airways expects to recover from a first-half loss but full year profits will still be less-than a quarter of last year's, hurt by the euro zone crisis and insecurity at home, the airline said on Tuesday. NIGERIA BORROWING Nigeria's finance minister has asked lawmakers to increase planned external borrowing over the 2012-2014 period by $1.3 billion to $9.2 billion. MAURITIUS INFLATION Mauritius' annual average inflation rate fell for the tenth straight month to 4.3 percent in October, from 4.4 percent in September, the statistics office said on Tuesday. SEYCHELLES INFLATION Consumer prices in Seychelles rose 0.1 percent in October from a month before, sending year-on-year inflation down to 7.6 percent from 7.7 percent in the previous month, the statistics office said on Tuesday. UGANDA AID SUSPENSION Norway has become the fourth European country to suspend aid to Uganda after $13 million in donor funds was found to have been embezzled. UGANDA GROWTH Uganda's economy is set to expand by 5 percent in the 2012/13 fiscal year from 3.4 percent in the previous period, driven by falling lending rates and higher government spending, the IMF said on Tuesday. SUDAN SECURITY Sudanese rebels said they had shelled the military's headquarters in the main city of the oil-producing South Kordofan state near the border with South Sudan after coming under air and ground attack. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on ($1 = 85.1500 Kenyan shillings) ($1 = 1591.5000 Tanzanian shillings)