NAIROBI, Nov 8 - - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS *Mauritius - Bank of Mauritius auctions 182-day T-bills *Zambia - Bank of Zambia auctions 91,192, 273 and 364-day T-bills GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares extended losses on Thursday as investors worried about the fiscal crisis in the United States and the European economy's further deterioration, underpinning the safe-haven dollar and yen as well as U.S. Treasuries on safety bids. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude rose above $107 per barrel in Asia on Thursday as an almost 4 percent slump in the previous session, its biggest fall in about a year, lured in some buyers although worries on the U.S. fiscal cliff and Europe's woes kept a lid on gains.  EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FX WEEKAHEAD The Zambian kwacha is expected to rally next week after hitting a four-month low on Monday, while the Kenyan shilling looks set to weaken in anticipation of further monetary policy easing. AFRICA MONEY Wanted: investors for small African nation with good oil and mineral potential - no seat at the United Nations but history of independence in rough neighborhood. SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS South African stocks ended slightly lower on Wednesday, tracking similar moves in major overseas markets as a resurgent euro zone crisis offset early relief at U.S. President Obama's re-election. South Africa's rand turned weaker against the dollar on Wednesday as an early boost to emerging markets from Barack Obama's re-election as U.S. president waned and worries about the local economy persisted. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling firmed against the dollar on Wednesday as banks sold dollars after a rate cut, while shares rose for the first time in four straight sessions. KENYA RATES Kenya's central bank chopped its benchmark lending rate to 11 percent from 13 percent on Wednesday, following up on an even bigger cut in September, to support the economy as inflation comes back down. KENYA REMITTANCES Remittances from Kenyans living abroad rose 9 percent year-on-year in September to $92.5 million, central bank data showed. KENYA T-BILLS YIELD The weighted average yield on Kenya's 364-day Treasury bills rose to 11.943 percent at auction on Wednesday from 10.570 percent at the previous sale, the central bank said. NIGERIA MARKETS The Nigerian naira eased to its lowest in three weeks against the U.S. dollar on the interbank market on Wednesday as state-owned energy firm NNPC sold dollars to the central bank, reducing market supply. NIGERIA RATING Standard & Poor's upgraded Nigeria's credit rating on Wednesday because of improved financial stability and optimism over reforms to the banking and electricity sectors. NIGERIA OIL Nigeria's worst floods in 50 years are no longer affecting oil output, an official said on Wednesday, although foreign oil firms have not yet said production is back to normal and traders said up to 10 percent of exports could still be affected. MOZAMBIQUE COAL Brazil's Vale has almost halved its output and export target at its Moatize coal mine in Mozambique for this year to 2.6 million tonnes due to limited capacity on the railway connecting the mine with the Beira port, a senior official said on Wednesday. CONGO MINING Democratic Republic of Congo's plans to sharply raise the state stake in mining projects is a proposal that will be negotiated with mining companies and also consulted with the World Bank and the IMF, a senior mines ministry official said on Wednesday. CAMEROON COTTON Cameroon's Cotton Development Company SODECOTON said on Wednesday it produced 185,000 tonnes of raw cotton in the 2011/12 season, up from 136,000 tonnes in 2010/11, and predicted another increase in the coming season. ZIMBABWE SABMILLER SABMiller's Zimbabwe unit reported a 41 percent jump in half-year earnings on Wednesday, driven by strong beverage sales growth in the recovering economy. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on ($1 = 85.1500 Kenyan shillings) ($1 = 1591.5000 Tanzanian shillings)