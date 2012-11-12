NAIROBI, Nov 12 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
*KENYA - General Electric Africa chief executive Jay Ireland
gives an update on the firm's investments in Africa focusing on its
plans to generate power in Kenya.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and oil prices were capped on Monday as investor
sentiment was weighed down by concerns over U.S. fiscal woes as well
as Greece's bailout, despite improving economic data from the world's
two largest economies, the United States and China.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent oil slipped below $109 a barrel on Monday due to demand growth
concerns as President Barack Obama struggles to reach a deal to avert
a looming U.S. fiscal calamity, overshadowing upbeat data from key
consumer China.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA DEBT
Nigerian bond yields are likely to decline in the short term after the
country received a ratings upgrade this week and is also set to join a
second emerging markets bond index.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Friday in light
trading volumes influenced by the fall of the euro to a two-month low
against the greenback.
Also, stocks fell on Friday, booking their worst weekly decline in
more than a month, in line with major overseas markets on growing
fears over looming U.S. public spending cuts and tax rises.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigerian interbank lending rates fell by 100 basis points this week to
an average of 11 percent after the release of about 150 billion naira
($955 million) to states affected by flooding boosted
liquidity.
NIGERIA PETROLEUM
Exxon has shut a pipeline off the coast of Nigeria's Akwa Ibom
state after an oil leak started by an unknown cause, the company's
local unit said on Saturday.
Also, Shell shut its Imo River oil pipeline in Nigeria on
Oct. 31 due to damage caused by thieves and deferred 25,000 barrels
per day (bpd) of production, the company's local unit said on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Chief Executive of French oil major Total
said he would not deny a report that the firm was in talks to sell
assets in Nigeria, worth about $2.4 billion, to China's Sinopec.
KENYA MARKETS
Shares in Kenya's leading telecoms firm Safaricom hit a
two-year high on Friday after forecasting a double-digit rise in
revenues this year, while the shilling closed the week flat
against the dollar.
KENYA ELECTRICITY
Kenya plans to begin construction of its first nuclear power station
to generate 1,000 megawatts (MW) in 2017 to meet growing demand for
power, but must first pass laws to regulate nuclear power, a senior
government official said on Friday.
KENYA UGANDA TRADE
Landlocked Uganda is worried about the chances of violence in
elections next year in neighbouring Kenya and is taking steps to
ensure its trade is not disrupted as it was during polls unrest in
2007/08, its junior foreign minister said on Friday.
GHANA MARKETS
Shares in Standard Chartered Bank slipped nearly 2 percent
after trading ex-bonus, leading the GSE Composite Index lower
to snap an eleventh sessions rise, traders said.
The broader GSE Composite Index fell 2.77 points, or 0.24 percent,
to 1,152.88 points while the Financial Stocks Index was down 3.44
points, or 0.35 percent, to 990.35 points.
GHANA COCOA
Ghana's cocoa purchases reached 138,294 tonnes by Oct. 25 since the
season started on Oct. 12, down 37 percent from the 219,255 tonnes
recorded over the same period last year, Cocobod data showed on
Friday.
RWANDA AID
Western donors must lift an aid freeze on Rwanda, imposed over its
alleged support for Congo rebels, to avoid damaging its economy and
causing a new crisis in the region, the head of the African
Development Bank (AfDB) said.
RWANDA INFLATION
Rwanda's year-on-year urban inflation rate fell to 5.36
percent in October from 5.63 percent in the previous month, the
statistics office said on Saturday.
TANZANIA AIRLINE
Precision Air , Tanzania's largest airline, plans to almost
double its fleet with five new short-haul turboprop passenger planes
in a $95 million investment to expand services in east Africa.
MAURITIUS ECONOMY
Mauritius' economic growth is expected to accelerate to 4 percent next
year from a projected growth rate of 3.4 percent this year, the island
state's finance minister said on Friday.
GUINEA MINING
Guinea is focusing a review of its resource contracts on three deals
that it says were signed under murky conditions, including an
agreement involving one of the world's biggest iron ore deposits, a
source close to the review said.
