NAIROBI, Nov 13 The following company announcements, scheduled
economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may
affect African markets on Tuesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
* Kenya - Two-day East Africa oil and gas summit in Nairobi to discuss
oil and gas exploration and production in a region touted as a new
frontier in global oil exploration.
* Botswana - October inflation figures to be released. Consumer Price
Index (CPI) quickened to 7.1 percent y/y and 0.8 percent m/m in
September.
* Malawi - October inflation figures to be released. CPI quickened to
28.3 percent September
* Namibia - October inflation figures to be released.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and commodities pulled back on Tuesday on uncertainty
over the U.S. fiscal row and the euro zone debt crisis, where global
lenders held back from giving further aid to debt-stricken Greece.
WORLD OIL PRICES
The United States will overtake Saudi Arabia and Russia as the world's
top oil producer by 2017, the West's energy agency said on Monday,
predicting Washington will come very close to achieving a previously
unthinkable energy self-sufficiency.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand slipped against the dollar on Monday in quiet
trading with investors unwilling to take firm positions as euro zone
finance ministers discussed whether to authorise more aid for Greece.
* South African stocks eked out slender gains on Monday as mobile
phone group Vodacom's rise to a record high on solid results
was countered by another sell-off in mining shares, which have been
laid low by the violence and illegal strikes.
SOUTH AFRICA VODACOM
Vodacom is looking for acquisitions in sub-Saharan Africa, a
sign the South African mobile operator aims to be a bigger player in
the fast-growing continent.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigerian interbank lending rates fell by 100 basis points this week to
an average of 11 percent after the release of about 150 billion naira
($955 million) to states affected by flooding boosted
liquidity.
NIGERIA CURRENCY
Nigeria's naira fell to its lowest in 9 weeks against the U.S. dollar
on the interbank market on Monday, pressured by a resurgence in dollar
demand from importers.
NIGERIA BANK
Nigerian regional lender Wema Bank aims to raise 35
billion naira ($222.22 million) in tier 1 capital by year-end, with a
view to meeting requirements to become a national bank again, the bank
said on Monday.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling weakened against the dollar on Monday as
excess liquidity among local banks encouraged them to step up funding
of dollar positions, traders said.
KENYA ECONOMY
Kenya's economy will grow 5.6 percent in 2013, outperforming this
year's forecast of 5.1 percent, thanks to strong rains boosting farm
output, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.
ETHIOPIA HYDRO POWER
Ethiopia's energy minister played down concerns on Monday about how it
would finance the first of an array of mega-dams due to revolutionise
east African power markets, saying it was on track to have three
plants on line by 2015.
MOZAMBIQUE RATES
Mozambique's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis
points on Monday to 9.5 percent, citing the risks from a deteriorating
global economy and inflation under control.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on