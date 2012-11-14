NAIROBI, Nov 14 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: * Kenya - Two-day East Africa oil and gas summit in Nairobi to discuss oil and gas exploration and production in a region touted as a new frontier in global oil exploration. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares and the euro steadied on Wednesday but lacked the impetus for a decisive rebound, as investors continued to fret about the looming "fiscal cliff" in the United States and a delay in releasing more aid to debt-stricken Greece. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude slipped below $108 a barrel on Wednesday, declining for a third day after the International Energy Agency (IEA) further cut its demand outlook for the fourth quarter and 2013 amid a rebound in oil exports from sanctions-hit Iran. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South African stocks ended lower on Tuesday, led by heavyweights such as Anglo American after the mining giant raised cost estimates for its Minas-Rio project in Brazil and warned of lower profits from its Kumba Iron Ore unit. * Yields on South African government debt rose on Tuesday after a poor bond auction, reflecting investors' concerns about global growth and a shift of money to safer assets such as U.S. Treasuries. * The rand extended losses on the poor sentiment to trade at a month-low against the dollar. NIGERIA MARKETS Lagos State, Nigeria's economic and commercial hub, plans to raise 80 billion naira ($507 million) through the sale of a 7-year bond to fund infrastructure, health and education projects, according to a prospectus seen by Reuters. NIGERIA REVENUES Nigeria earned 640.8 billion naira ($4.06 billion) in government revenues in October, a 7.7 percent rise on the 594.7 billion naira it earned in September, the accountant general said on Tuesday. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling hit a five-month low on Tuesday as importers bought dollars, and traders said the local currency could weaken further to test 86 per dollar. KENYA STANDARD CHARTERED Kenya's Standard Chartered Bank said it had raised 8.3 billion shillings ($97.1 million) through a rights issue to fund growth and support its balance sheet. IVORY COAST BOND Ivory Coast has issued around $187 million in new bonds, increasing its 2032 Eurobond to more than $2.5 billion as part of a deal to restructure other existing defaulted debt, the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. ANGOLA INFLATION Angola's annual consumer inflation quickened to 9.76 percent year-on-year in October from 9.65 percent in September, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Tuesday. BURUNDI INFLATION Burundi's year-on-year inflation rate rose to 15.9 percent in October from 14.2 percent in September partly due to high cost of transport in the coffee-producing nation, the country's statistics board said on Tuesday. SUDAN SECURITY Sudanese rebels shelled the capital of the country's main oil state on Tuesday, witnesses and the insurgents said, in what the insurgents said was retaliation for government air strikes. ZIMBABWE DIAMONDS At least $2 billion of diamonds from Zimbabwe's Marange fields have been stolen by people linked to President Robert Mugabe's party, a diamond watchdog has said, although the state mining firm said the gems were sold transparently. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on