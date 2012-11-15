NAIROBI, Nov 15 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
*ZIMBABWE - Finance Minister Tendai Biti presents the 2013 national budget in
parliament.
*TANZANIA - Statistics office releases inflation data for October.
*Botswana, Malawi and Zimbabwe also due to release October inflation data
anytime from Thursday.
*KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury bills worth a total 4
billion shillings.
*ZAMBIA - Bank of Zambia auctions Treasury bills of various maturities.
*MAURITIUS- Bank of Mauritius to auction 273-day Treasury bills worth a total
400 million rupees.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks mostly fell on Thursday as investors reacted to the prospect of
drawn-out negotiations over the looming U.S. "fiscal cliff" by shedding riskier
assets, but Japanese equities bucked the trend as a sharp slide in the yen
lifted exporters' shares.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude held steady above $109 a barrel on Thursday as Israeli strikes
against the Gaza Strip renewed worries about supply disruption, while a weak
global economic outlook kept gains in check.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African stocks fell for a second straight session on Wednesday as
disappointing results dragged down retailers and a sell-off in mining stocks
continued despite the prospect of an end to a crippling strike at Anglo American
Platinum .
The rand fell more than 1 percent against the dollar on Wednesday to its
weakest level in 5-1/2 weeks as heavy import orders went through the market and
data pointed to a weak economy.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's naira firmed against the U.S dollar on the interbank market
on Wednesday, supported by dollar flows from some offshore investors buying
local debt, currency traders said.
NIGERIA PETROLEUM
Nigeria's lower house began debating its long awaited oil bill on Wednesday,
with negative comments from lawmakers suggesting a long and turbulent journey
ahead before it is passed.
Also, Nigeria will struggle to attract the investment it needs to get its
refineries working unless it scraps a fuel subsidy that keeps domestic gasoline
prices artificially low, a government commissioned report seen by Reuters on
Wednesday said.
NIGERIA TELECOMS
African phone tower company IHS will borrow $280 million in a loan
arranged by an arm of the World Bank to expand in Nigeria, its chief executive
said on Wednesday.
AFRICA PRIVATE EQUITY
Carlyle Group LP and two other investors will pay $210 million for a
stake in pan-African agribusiness Export Trading Group, in the U.S. buyout
firm's debut deal on the fast-growing continent.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenyan shares rose for the second day in a row on Wednesday, buoyed by a jump in
Equity Bank on expectations of a strong full-year performance
and by bargain hunting in shares of Kenya Airways .
The main share index inched up 0.74 points to
finish at 4,157.59 points.
KENYA FUEL PRICES
Kenya's energy regulator has cut retail fuel prices after the cost of crude oil
fell in international markets, trimming the maximum price of a litre of super
petrol 1.4 percent to 113.68 shillings ($1.33) in Nairobi.
KENYA PETROLEUM EXPLORATION
Kenya aims to take a bigger slice of the profits from its natural resources
exploration boom by seeking a 25 percent stake in the production activities of
oil and gas companies operating in the east African nation.
UGANDA CORRUPTION
The World Bank said on Wednesday it was reassessing its assistance to Uganda
over corruption allegations, potentially adding more fiscal strain on the east
African country reeling from aid cuts by four major European
donors.
GHANA CENTRAL BANK RATE
The Bank of Ghana's Monetary Policy Committee held its prime interest rate
unchanged at 15 percent on Wednesday, citing a stabilisation of the local cedi
currency and a balanced economic outlook.
IVORY COAST GOVERNMENT
Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara dissolved his government in a surprise
move on Wednesday, citing a lack of solidarity within his coalition
cabinet.
