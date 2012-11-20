NAIROBI, Nov 20 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: NIGERIA - Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos closes book building for its $507 million bond issue. Also expecting the central bank's interest rate decision. Analysts expect a hold at 12 percent. KENYA - Kenya's central bank auctions a 20- year Treasury bond meant to go towards budgetary support. BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana auctions 14-day Treasury bill. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rose on Tuesday on hopes of a compromise in the U.S. fiscal crisis, while the euro fell after Moody's Investors Service scrapped France's top-notch credit rating, reminding investors of the downside risk from the euro zone debt woes. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude held steady above $111 a barrel on Tuesday, less than a dollar away from a one-month top hit in the previous session, on hopes a U.S. budget crisis will be averted and on supply worries triggered by tensions in the Middle East. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand firmed in thin trading on Monday due to growing optimism about a deal to tackle the U.S. "fiscal cliff" and hopes that the euro zone might be resolving its debt crisis. * South African stocks rose on Monday as brokerage rating upgrades and higher commodity prices lifted shares of platinum firms Anglo American Platinum and Impala Platinum . NIGERIA ECONOMY/MARKETS * Nigeria, Africa's second-biggest economy, grew 6.5 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, helped by solid growth in the non-oil economy, data showed on Monday. * Nigeria's naira currency firmed against the U.S dollar on the interbank market on Monday, boosted by over $100 million sold by three energy companies to some lenders, traders said. NIGERIA OIL * Total is selling a 20 percent stake in a Nigerian offshore oil field to China's Sinopec in a $2.5 billion deal which will help the French oil group fund its ambitious exploration plans. * An oil spill at an ExxonMobil facility offshore from the Niger Delta has spread at least 20 miles from its source, coating waters used by fishermen in a film of sludge. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling was steady on Monday, but traders said it might slip on the back of importers buying dollars to make purchases for Christmas, while stocks dipped after market heavyweights fell. KENYA SECURITY Kenyan police fired tear gas to disperse rioters who attacked ethnic Somalis in the Nairobi district known as "Little Mogadishu" on Monday, hurling rocks and smashing windows after a weekend bomb attack there killed nine people. DRCONGO CONFLICT * Rwanda accused U.N.-backed Congolese forces of shelling its territory during a battle with rebels near the border on Monday but said it had no plans to respond militarily to what it called Kinshasa's "provocation". {ID:nL5E8MJGQU] * Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni told U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon he had spoken to M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo - a group his government is accused of supporting - and called for calm, a U.N. peacekeeping spokesman said on Monday. SIERRA LEONE ELECTION Sierra Leone's elections were generally well conducted, saw a large turnout, and will help consolidate democracy in the West African state if the eventual results are accepted peacefully by the contenders, European and U.S. observers said on Monday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on