NAIROBI, Nov 21 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day Treasury bills GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares eased on Wednesday as investors refocused on the euro zone debt crisis after European officials failed to reach a deal on a bailout for Greece, while Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke highlighted the dangers of a U.S. fiscal crisis. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude rose above $110 per barrel on Wednesday on fears of supply disruption from the Middle East as clashes raged between Palestinians and Israelis despite overnight truce talks. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South African stocks were marginally stronger on Tuesday, as gains by platinum miners were partially offset by weak retailers such as Woolworths . * South Africa's rand softened against the dollar on Tuesday, mirroring moves by the euro , and was seen in tight ranges ahead of Thursday's decision on interest rates by the Reserve Bank which is expected to leave them on hold at 40-year lows. NIGERIA RATES Nigeria's central bank kept interest rates on hold on Tuesday for the seventh time in a row, citing the need to tread a fine line between concerns over higher food inflation and threats to Nigeria's growth from global economic weakness. KENYA MARKETS *The Kenyan shilling held steady on Tuesday but traders said demand for the dollar from importers meant the local currency's short-term outlook remained bearish. *On the country's stock market, Safaricom led shares to break a two-day losing streak. DR CONGO CONFLICT * Rebels widely believed to be backed by Rwanda seized the eastern Congolese town of Goma on Tuesday, parading past United Nations peacekeepers who gave up the battle for the frontier city of one million people. * Rwandan President Paul Kagame is expected to hold talks with Democratic Republic of Congo's President Joseph Kabila in Uganda after rebels claimed control of the eastern Congolese city of Goma, sources at Uganda's presidency said on Tuesday. UGANDA MTN South African telecoms group MTN's chief executive and other senior managers have been summoned by a Ugandan court to face tax fraud charges, according to a document seen by Reuters on Tuesday. SOUTH SUDAN OIL South Sudan's President Salva Kiir said resumption of the country's oil output had been delayed after Sudan made new demands related to rebel fighting in Sudanese territory, in new signs of tension between the African neighbours.