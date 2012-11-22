NAIROBI, Nov 22 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury bills ZAMBIA - Zambia auctions 91,182,273 and 364-day T-bills GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rose on Thursday as a survey showed China's manufacturing sector expanded for the first time in 13 months in November, adding to optimism after firm U.S. factory data that the global growth slowdown may have turned a corner. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude hovered near $111 as the Chinese economy showed further signs of recovery, bolstering the outlook for oil demand, though gains were capped as a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip eased concerns over supply. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South African stocks ended slightly higher on Wednesday, tracking similar gains in major overseas markets, with domestic drugs maker Cipla Medpro surging on news of a takeover bid. * South Africa's rand fell to its weakest level against the dollar in more than 3-1/2 years, touching the key 9.0 level, with offshore investors exiting a currency already weakened by labour strife. NIGERIA CURRENCY Nigeria's naira currency firmed against the U.S dollar on the interbank market on Wednesday, supported by dollar flows from offshore investors buying treasury bills and bonds at an auction this week, traders said. NIGERIA OIL ExxonMobil on Wednesday became the fourth oil major in a month to warn customers over delays to Nigerian oil and gas exports, adding to a raft of problems for Africa's biggest energy producer caused by oil spills, theft and flooding. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling was flat against the dollar on Wednesday, supported by tea exporters selling dollars and the central bank mopping up liquidity, while Safaricom again led shares higher. DR CONGO CONFLICT * Rebel forces in eastern Congo vowed on Wednesday to "liberate" all of the vast central African country as they began seizing towns near the Rwandan border and spoke of a 1,000-mile march to the capital Kinshasa. SOUTH SUDAN PEACE Sudan and South Sudan accused one another of incursions in disputed border zones on Wednesday, jeopardising plans to secure the boundary and resume cross-border oil flows vital to their economies. SOUTH SUDAN OIL South Sudan's President Salva Kiir said resumption of the country's oil output had been delayed after Sudan made new demands related to rebel fighting in Sudanese territory, in new signs of tension between the African neighbours. ZAMBIA Zambia has granted environmental approval to Canadian group First Quantum Minerals for a planned 300,000 tonnes per year copper smelter, the environmental management agency said on Wednesday. MOZAMBIQUE COAL Mozambique plans to solicit international bids for a $2 billion railway and port development project next month to boost its coal exports, the chairman of state-owned rail and ports group CFM said on Wednesday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on