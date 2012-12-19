NAIROBI, Dec 19 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: *KENYA - President Mwai Kibaki makes his last address to Parliament before leaving office in 2013. *KENYA- Central bank of Kenya auctions a two-year Treasury bond worth up to 15 billion shillings and 182-day Treasury bills worth 3 billion shillings. *GHANA - Ghana Statistical Service releases producer price inflation data for November. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rose and the euro hit multi-month highs on Wednesday as signs of progress in resolving the U.S. "fiscal cliff" budget crisis and expectations of more aggressive monetary stimulus from the Bank of Japan lifted riskier assets. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures held steady above $108 a barrel on Wednesday, tracking a rally in most other risk assets on expectations a budget crisis in the United States will be resolved, saving the world's top oil consumer from slipping into recession. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS The rand extended gains to a more than two-month high on Tuesday after markets took the re-election of President Jacob Zuma to head the African National Congress as positive for investment. Stocks booked another record close on Tuesday, rising 0.5 percent as investors piled into mining companies such as Exxaro Resources , which have underperformed this year. KENYA MARKETS Kenyan shares rose for a third straight session on Tuesday led by sugar firm Mumias , while the shilling ended steady with inflows from Kenyans living abroad offsetting energy sector demand for dollars. KENYA SECURITY A wave of bombings, shootings and hand-grenade attacks blamed on Somali militants prompted Kenya on Tuesday to order all refugees and asylum seekers to report to two camps and to bar them from living in towns. SUDAN, SOUTH SUDAN PEACE TALKS Border security talks between Sudan and South Sudan are deadlocked, the top southern negotiator said on Tuesday, raising the prospect of an impasse that could prolong a shutdown of oil exports and push both economies closer to collapse. MAURITIUS TOURISM Tourist arrivals in Mauritius fell 3.4 percent in November from a year earlier as visitor numbers from the Indian Ocean island's main market France fell, official data showed on Tuesday. GHANA PRIVATE EQUITY Asset manager Duet Group plans to make about $100 million of private equity investments in Ghana next year, taking a big bet on the fast-growing west African country. GUINEA MINING More than 75 percent of mining permits granted by Guinea before 2011 are currently inactive and should be cancelled, Mines Minister Mohamed Lamine Fofana said on Tuesday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on