NAIROBI, Dec 20 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: *Kenya -C.bank of Kenya to auction 91-day T-bills *Mauritius - Bank of Mauritius auctions 273-day T-bills worth 500 million rupees. *Bank of Zambia auctions 91,182,273 and 364-day T-bills at its weekly auction. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares eased on Thursday after rallying to their highest in nearly 17 months the day before, while commodities fell as talks to avert a U.S. fiscal crisis stalled - prompting worries of the world's largest economy sliding back into recession. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude slipped on Thursday to trade near $110 a barrel as investors took profits from recent gains after talks to avert a U.S. fiscal crisis stalled, stoking worries about demand from the world's biggest oil consumer. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS *South Africa's rand pulled back slightly from the previous day's near three-month high against the dollar on Wednesday as oil importers in particular took advantage of recent gains to buy greenbacks. *South African stocks booked another record close on Wednesday, rising 0.7 percent as renewed optimism about U.S. budget negotiations boosted demand for riskier assets. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's main share index gained nearly 1 percent to extend its rally to a fourth straight session on Wednesday, led by energy firms, while the shilling ended steady against the dollar. WORLD BANK AFRICA DEBT The International Finance Corp, the World Bank's private sector arm, plans to issue local currency bonds in 10 African markets from next year to build capital in one of the world's fastest growing regions. NIGERIA FUEL SUBSIDY Nigeria's House of Representatives said on Wednesday it had approved a 161.6 billion naira ($1 billion) supplementary budget for 2012 to cover fuel subsidy debts owed to importers and distributors. NIGERIA PIRACY Pirates have attacked and looted a tanker off the coast of Nigeria, taking five crew members hostage, the ship's operating company said on Wednesday. SOUTH SUDAN CONFLICT Fighting between South Sudan's army and a militia led by a self-proclaimed prophet killed 24 people in an eastern region where France's Total and other foreign oil groups are hoping to explore large concessions, the military said. SOMALIA PIRACY A dozen soldiers guarding a North Korean ship impounded in Somalia's autonomous Puntland region for maritime violations have hijacked the vessel and its 33 crew, government and naval sources said on Wednesday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on