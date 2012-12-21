NAIROBI, Dec 21 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: *Mauritius - The Stats office to announce 2012 and 2013 GDP forecasts. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares slid on Friday after a Republican proposal to fend off a U.S. fiscal crunch failed to get enough support, deepening uncertainty over prospects for the negotiations to avert automatic spending cuts and tax increases set to start in January. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude fell toward $109 a barrel on Friday after talks in Washington to avert a "fiscal cliff" before year-end stalled, stoking worries about demand from the world's biggest oil consumer. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS *South Africa government bonds rallied to multi-month highs on Thursday, partly because of expectations that December coupon payments would be reinvested back into the market. *South African stocks booked a record close again on Thursday, as investors returned to shares of banks such as FirstRand , which have fallen behind in recent sessions. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling firmed slightly against the dollar on Thursday, helped by offshore investors seeking to buy government securities. Shares inched up driven by banking stocks. COMOROS IMF DEAL The World Bank and International Monetary Fund said on Thursday that they had decided to support a $176 million debt relief package for the Comoros that would significantly reduce the Indian Ocean island nation's future external debt burden. NIGERIA BUDGET Nigeria's parliament approved a 4.9 trillion naira ($31.6 billion) 2013 budget on Thursday, increasing planned spending above levels recommended by President Goodluck Jonathan and reducing the amount of oil revenue put into savings. NIGERIA WEALTH FUND Nigeria will begin investing the initial $1 billion allocated to a new sovereign wealth fund by March, a finance ministry statement showed on Thursday, pushing back the launch previously proposed for this year. ZIMBABWE POWER PLANT Zimbabwe's state power utility on Thursday signed a $400 million deal with China's Sinohydro to expand its Kariba hydroelectric plant by 300 megawatts in a bid to ease the country's electricity shortage. MALI CONFLICT The 15-nation U.N. Security Council on Thursday unanimously authorized the deployment for at least one year of an African-led military force to help defeat al Qaeda and other Islamist militants in northern Mali. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on