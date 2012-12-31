NAIROBI, Dec 31 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
*UGANDA - Uganda's statistics office to release inflation data for December.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Financial markets across Asia and Western Europe were either closed or
closing early on Monday, abandoning the field as the U.S. Congress and the
White House battled it out for a solution to the impending "fiscal cliff".
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil slipped on Monday for a third straight session, with Brent holding above
$110 per barrel, on worries the United States may not reach a deal by Jan. 1
to prevent a fiscal crisis that could erode fuel demand at the world's
largest oil consumer.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand edged weaker against the dollar on Friday, with
investors reluctant to take any significant positions in riskier assets in
the last few days of the year.
South African stocks on Friday backed slightly off record peaks scaled
in the previous session as world shares wilted on growing jitters over U.S.
political talks to avert a "fiscal cliff" of drastic spending cuts and tax
hikes.
NIGERIA SECURITY
Gunmen killed five people in Nigeria on Friday, including a policeman, on
the edge of the town of Maiduguri, a long-time stronghold of Islamist sect
Boko Haram, the military said.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling fell for the second straight session on Friday as oil
importers bought dollars to make end-month purchases, while shares were
steady.
KENYA INFLATION
Kenya's inflation eased for a 13th straight month in December as a rise in
energy costs slowed, prompting economists to forecast an interest rate cut
when the central bank meets in January.
GHANA MARKETS
The Bank of Ghana said on Friday that the yield on its 91-day bill rose to
23.12 percent at a Dec. 28 from 23.08 percent at the last
auction.
GHANA POLITICS
Ghana's main opposition party on Friday asked the West African nation's top
court to overturn the result of a Dec. 7 presidential election won by
incumbent President John Dramani Mahama over what the party's leader called
irregularities.
CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC FIGHTING
Central African Republic's embattled President Francois Bozize said on
Sunday he was ready to share power with the leaders of a rebellion that has
swept aside government defences to within striking distance of the
capital.
ZAMBIA LENDING RATE
Zambia's central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 9.25
percent on Friday, saying upward risks to inflation would arise from the
lagged effects of the recent exchange rate depreciation.
ZAMBIA MAIZE PRICES
Zambia is considering re-introducing price controls on its staple maize meal
to protect consumers from food inflation, state radio quoted President
Michael Sata as saying on Friday.
ZAMBIA MINING
Unions and management at Glencore's Zambian copper mine have agreed
on a 10 percent wage hike for 2013, a union official said on Friday.
ANGOLA LENDING RATE
Angola's central bank has left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at
10.25 percent for the 11th consecutive month.
