NAIROBI, Feb 5 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
SEYCHELLES - Consumer Price Index . Seychelles releases January
consumer price data. Year-on-year inflation in Seychelles fell for the
sixth straight month in December to 5.8 percent from 6.2 percent a month
earlier.
TANZANIA - East African Petroleum Conference and Exhibition. The region has
become a hotbed of exploration after several petroleum discoveries in the
area pushed the region into the international limelight, with big natural
gas deposits found in Tanzania and Mozambique and oil in Uganda and Kenya.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares slid on Tuesday as investors saw opportunities to cash in from
recent strong rallies in the face of weak U.S. data and worries that a
potential political shake-up could disrupt the eurozone's efforts to
resolve its debt crisis.
WORLD OIL PRICES
U.S. crude slipped on Tuesday to trade near $96 per barrel as traders
booked profits on renewed euro zone worries following signs of political
uncertainty in the troubled region, while a slightly firmer dollar also
hurt prices.
MALI CRISIS
Tuareg rebels in northern Mali said on Monday they had captured two senior
Islamist insurgents fleeing French air strikes toward the Algerian border
and France pressed ahead with its bombing campaign against al Qaeda's
Saharan desert camps.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South African stocks ended barely changed on Monday as investors juggled
better-than-expected earnings results by a major gold miner with valuation
worries after two straight sessions of gains that pushed the market to
record highs.
* The South African rand staged a brief recovery against the
dollar on Monday before slipping back into line with broad dollar strength.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's naira traded flat against the U.S dollar on both the
interbank market and official foreign exchange auction on Monday as strong
dollar demand from importers was countered by energy company forex sales,
traders said.
NIGERIA OIL
Nigeria's state oil company rejected on Monday an audit by a government
agency accusing it of owing billions of dollars to the state coffers in
missing oil and gas revenues.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling was steady on Monday as rising interbank rates and a
tight money market offset importer demand for dollars, while shares rose
for the fourth session in a row.
TANZANIA MINING TAX
Tanzania's minerals minister said on Monday the government could impose
windfall taxes on mining companies if they reap huge profits from the
commodity cycle.
UGANDA MARKETS
* Policymakers kept the benchmark Central Bank Rate at 12 percent on Monday
after core inflation excluding food, fuel, electricity and metered water,
which the central bank targets, surged in January despite a decline in
overall inflation.
* The Ugandan shilling was unchanged against the dollar on Monday
but analysts said it could gain if the central bank's decision to hold
interest rates again buoys foreign demand for the country's
debt.
GHANA STOCKS
Ghana's bourse finishes higher for the second straight session as shares in
banking, energy and dairy stocks rise on the back of impressive 2012
earnings.
IVORY COAST COCOA
Dry, hot weather returned to top grower Ivory Coast's main cocoa regions
last week, raising concerns over output and bean quality as the October to
March main crop harvest wound down, farmers and analysts said on Monday.
IVORY COAST WINDFALL TAX
Ivory Coast is no longer considering a proposed windfall tax on gold mines
and will instead focus on adjusting royalties and revising the mining code
to increase state revenue, the head of Randgold Resources said.
ZAMBIA OIL
Zambia's mines and energy said on Monday the government would revoke oil
exploration licences of companies that had been awarded them but had not
started probing for crude.
BOTSWANA
Botswana forecast a budget surplus of 0.6 percent of GDP for 2013 but
economic growth will not be as stellar as in previous years because of
falling demand for diamonds, Finance Minister Kenneth Matambo said on
Monday.
SUDAN
Sudan has sold a cargo of oil of disputed ownership from South Sudan
oilfields, a minister and trading sources said, in what is likely to be
seen by the south as a provocation after security and oil transport talks
between the two countries fell apart.
