NAIROBI, Feb 5 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: SEYCHELLES - Consumer Price Index . Seychelles releases January consumer price data. Year-on-year inflation in Seychelles fell for the sixth straight month in December to 5.8 percent from 6.2 percent a month earlier. TANZANIA - East African Petroleum Conference and Exhibition. The region has become a hotbed of exploration after several petroleum discoveries in the area pushed the region into the international limelight, with big natural gas deposits found in Tanzania and Mozambique and oil in Uganda and Kenya. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares slid on Tuesday as investors saw opportunities to cash in from recent strong rallies in the face of weak U.S. data and worries that a potential political shake-up could disrupt the eurozone's efforts to resolve its debt crisis. WORLD OIL PRICES U.S. crude slipped on Tuesday to trade near $96 per barrel as traders booked profits on renewed euro zone worries following signs of political uncertainty in the troubled region, while a slightly firmer dollar also hurt prices. MALI CRISIS Tuareg rebels in northern Mali said on Monday they had captured two senior Islamist insurgents fleeing French air strikes toward the Algerian border and France pressed ahead with its bombing campaign against al Qaeda's Saharan desert camps.  EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South African stocks ended barely changed on Monday as investors juggled better-than-expected earnings results by a major gold miner with valuation worries after two straight sessions of gains that pushed the market to record highs. * The South African rand staged a brief recovery against the dollar on Monday before slipping back into line with broad dollar strength. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's naira traded flat against the U.S dollar on both the interbank market and official foreign exchange auction on Monday as strong dollar demand from importers was countered by energy company forex sales, traders said. NIGERIA OIL Nigeria's state oil company rejected on Monday an audit by a government agency accusing it of owing billions of dollars to the state coffers in missing oil and gas revenues.  KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling was steady on Monday as rising interbank rates and a tight money market offset importer demand for dollars, while shares rose for the fourth session in a row. TANZANIA MINING TAX Tanzania's minerals minister said on Monday the government could impose windfall taxes on mining companies if they reap huge profits from the commodity cycle. UGANDA MARKETS * Policymakers kept the benchmark Central Bank Rate at 12 percent on Monday after core inflation excluding food, fuel, electricity and metered water, which the central bank targets, surged in January despite a decline in overall inflation. * The Ugandan shilling was unchanged against the dollar on Monday but analysts said it could gain if the central bank's decision to hold interest rates again buoys foreign demand for the country's debt. GHANA STOCKS Ghana's bourse finishes higher for the second straight session as shares in banking, energy and dairy stocks rise on the back of impressive 2012 earnings. IVORY COAST COCOA Dry, hot weather returned to top grower Ivory Coast's main cocoa regions last week, raising concerns over output and bean quality as the October to March main crop harvest wound down, farmers and analysts said on Monday. IVORY COAST WINDFALL TAX Ivory Coast is no longer considering a proposed windfall tax on gold mines and will instead focus on adjusting royalties and revising the mining code to increase state revenue, the head of Randgold Resources said. ZAMBIA OIL Zambia's mines and energy said on Monday the government would revoke oil exploration licences of companies that had been awarded them but had not started probing for crude. BOTSWANA Botswana forecast a budget surplus of 0.6 percent of GDP for 2013 but economic growth will not be as stellar as in previous years because of falling demand for diamonds, Finance Minister Kenneth Matambo said on Monday. SUDAN Sudan has sold a cargo of oil of disputed ownership from South Sudan oilfields, a minister and trading sources said, in what is likely to be seen by the south as a provocation after security and oil transport talks between the two countries fell apart.