NAIROBI, Feb 6 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: SEYCHELLES - Consumer Price Index . Seychelles releases January consumer price data. Year-on-year inflation in Seychelles fell for the sixth straight month in December to 5.8 percent from 6.2 percent a month earlier. UGANDA - Bank of Uganda auctions 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills worth a total 100 billion shillings ($37.66 million). KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day Treasury bills worth 2.5 billion shillings ($28.54 million). GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares recovered on Wednesday as solid euro zone data calmed nerves jarred by potential political turmoil in Spain and Italy, while the prospect of a dovish new governor for the Bank of Japan dragged the yen to a new low. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude futures held above $116 per barrel on Wednesday after positive economic data from the United States and Europe bolstered the view that the global economy is on the mend. MALI CRISIS Pro-autonomy Tuareg rebels in Mali said on Tuesday they had occupied the town of Menaka, extending their control of the remote northeast as they position for talks with the government after the retreat of al Qaeda-linked insurgents.  EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA PRIVATE EQUITY Private equity funds completed $1.16 billion worth of deals in sub-Saharan Africa in 2012, a near 10 percent increase from the previous year, a survey showed on Tuesday. ADDAX INVESTS IN AFRICA Switzerland's Addax & Oryx Group (AOG) plans to invest $400 million in Africa's energy sector over the next five years and to become the top downstream firm in the region, its Chief Executive Jean Claude Gandur said. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks ended a touch higher on Tuesday with retailers among the top gainers after an upbeat broker comment, while a guarded recovery in major overseas equity markets added to the positive sentiment. South Africa's rand rose against the dollar on Tuesday, buoyed by slightly improved local unemployment data and a rally in European markets. NIGERIA MARKETS * Nigeria's share index extends a week long rally to break through a psychological support level of 33,000 points, lifted by bargain hunting in banking and insurance stocks. NIGERIA BOND The World Bank's private sector arm, IFC, issued 12 billion naira ($75 million) worth of its debut Nigerian local currency bond on Tuesday with a yield of 10.2 percent. NIGERIA OIL Gunmen ambushed an Indian-owned oil barge on Tuesday as it was being escorted by the military through Nigeria's Niger Delta region, killing two soldiers and one crew member on the ship, a security forces spokesman said. KENYA MARKETS Kenyan shares rose for the fifth straight session on Tuesday as investors bet on strong results when the company earnings season kicks off next week, while the shilling slipped. UGANDA MARKETS The Ugandan shilling firmed as much as 0.5 percent against the dollar on Tuesday as banks sold dollars amid weak corporate demand for them, traders said. GHANA STOCKS Shares in CAL Bank rise for the third straight session up 3.5 percent after recent strong full-year earnings results that saw a tripling of its net profit for 2012, traders said. ZAMBIA Zambia will be careful not to fall back into unsustainable levels of debt as state-owned firms look to borrow from international markets to invest in infrastructure projects, deputy finance minister Miles Sampa said on Tuesday. SOUTH SUDAN South Sudan's inflation rate accelerated to 35 percent in January as food prices surged, data showed on Tuesday, highlighting the need for a deal with Sudan to restart cross-border oil flows. GUINEA Guinea's review of all mining contracts will include an effort to integrate a 2011 settlement struck with global miner Rio Tinto with an original agreement signed with the company, Mines Minister Mohamed Lamine Fofana said on Monday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on