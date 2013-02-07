NAIROBI, Feb 7 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury bills worth 2.5
billion shillings ($28.53 million).
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and the euro paused on Thursday, with investors seeking clues
from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on growth prospects for
the euro zone economy at a policy meeting later in the day, amid optimism
that the worst may be over.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude was steady in a tight range under $117 per barrel on Thursday
as traders waited for the outcome of a European Central Bank meeting and
China trade data for more evidence the global oil demand outlook was
improving.
MALI CRISIS
France wants the African-led military mission in Mali to be replaced with a
United Nations peacekeeping mandate by April, Foreign Minister Laurent
Fabius said on Wednesday.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South African stocks ended slightly lower on Wednesday as mobile phone
firms pushed the bourse down after Vodacom's quarterly earnings
failed to excite.
* South Africa's rand eased against the dollar on Wednesday after a large
amount of bond redemptions and is likely to be rangebound before
manufacturing data and the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday.
NIGERIA MARKETS
* Nigeria's naira weakened against the U.S dollar on the interbank
market on Wednesday on a sudden jump in demand for the dollar by importers.
* Shares of Union Bank climb to a 17-week high, rising almost 20
percent in two consecutive days this week, a late comer to a Nigerian
banking rally driven by bargain hunting on expectations of high dividends.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's main share index jumped 1.6 percent on Wednesday, extending gains
to a sixth straight session and lifted by expectations for a strong
earnings season, which kicks off next week.
ANGOLA/GHANA/TANZANIA FASTJET DISPUTE
Fastjet , the African budget airline backed by easyJet
founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou, is in a dispute over the right to use the
Fly540 brand in Angola, Ghana and Tanzania.
GHANA TBILLS
The Bank of Ghana said on Wednesday that the yield on its 91-day bill rose
to 22.9458 percent at a Feb. 4 auction from 22.7997 percent at the last
auction.
UGANDA MARKETS
* The weighted average yield on Ugandan 91-day Treasury bills at auction on
Wednesday was unchanged from the previous sale at 9.710 percent. The
central bank offered bills totalling 100 billion shillings ($37.66
million).
* The Ugandan shilling traded flat against the dollar on Wednesday,
with its near-term direction likely to be determined by the outcome of a
government debt auction later in the day.
MOZAMBIQUE COAL
Mozambique's mines minister is confident of reaching a deal with Rio Tinto
to solve the miner's problem of transporting coal to ports, which
contributed to a recent $3 billion hit to its balance sheet.
SEYCHELLES INFLATION
Seychelles' year-on-year inflation rate rose to 5.9 percent in
January from 5.8 percent a month earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics
said on Wednesday.
