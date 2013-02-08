NAIROBI, Feb 8 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares edged up on Friday after China's trade data for January handily beat forecasts to underscore a recovery trend, but prices were capped by investors seeking to book profits before next week's Chinese new year holidays. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures rose towards $118 per barrel on Friday, heading for a fourth weekly gain as robust trade data from China bolstered the outlook for demand, while escalating tensions in the Middle East stoked concerns over supply. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA NEWS For the latest news on Africa, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES The Tanzanian shilling is expected to continue its recovery from a 14-month low due to central bank intervention, while Kenya and Uganda's shillings are seen stabilising. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South African stocks gained on Thursday, pushing major indices back towards a record high set earlier this week as battered retailers extended a recovery to a third straight day. * The rand firmed on the dollar in afternoon trade but was struggling to make significant gains after soft manufacturing data hit prospects for economic growth in South Africa. NIGERIA OIL * Exxon Mobil on Thursday declared force majeure on Nigeria's benchmark Qua Iboe crude oil exports due to pipeline repair work, the company's local unit said, cutting output from Africa's top producer. * Royal Dutch Shell Plc's local Nigerian unit has declared force majeure on gas supplies to the country's 22 million tonne-a-year liquefied natural gas (NLNG) export terminal, the company said on Thursday. NIGERIA POLITICS Nigeria's four main opposition movements announced a merger, posing the sternest threat in years to President Goodluck Jonathan's ruling party ahead of elections in 2015. ANGOLA DIAMOND Angola's Catoca, one of the world's largest diamond producers, could invest in diamond exploration and production in nearby Zimbabwe, Angola's mines minister said on Thursday. KENYA MARKETS * Kenya's benchmark share index jumped nearly 1 percent to strike a 25-month high on Thursday, extending gains to a seventh session and buoyed by expectation of a strong earnings session that begins next week. * The weighted average yield on Kenya's benchmark 91-day Treasury bills rose to 8.229 percent at auction on Thursday from 8.164 percent last week, the central bank said. GHANA STOCKS Shares in Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited climbs 1 percent after the beverage maker reported a 115 percent jump in net profit for the six-months to December 2012, traders said. TANZANIA C/A DEFICIT Tanzania's current account deficit narrowed 14 percent to $3.44 billion in 2012 helped by a strong jump in export revenues even though gold export volumes dipped, its central bank said on Thursday. MAURITIUS INFLATION Mauritius' annual average inflation rate fell to 3.7 percent in January from 3.9 percent in December, the statistics office said on Friday. SOUTH SUDAN FARMING Bank of Khartoum, Sudan's oldest bank, wants to boost its agricultural finance business with the help of Gulf Arab banks after winning the African country's first-ever international rating, its head said on Thursday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on