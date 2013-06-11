NAIROBI, June 11 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: *BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana to auction its 14-day certificate Treasury bill. GLOBAL MARKETS The U.S. dollar slipped against the yen after the Bank of Japan held off from taking fresh steps to curb bond market volatility, while Asian shares sagged to a fresh 2013 low as China growth worries and continued uncertainty over the U.S. bond-buying programme depressed sentiment. WORLD OIL PRICES U.S. oil edged higher on Tuesday, supported by a halt in the rise of the U.S. dollar, partly reversing a fall in the previous session due to demand concerns after weak China data. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand began the week on the back foot, sliding more than two percent against the dollar earlier on Monday on lingering fears about labour unrest and a stronger dollar. Stocks rose as a weak rand boosted mining firms and international companies that generate most of their revenue in major foreign currencies. NIGERIA MARKETS The Nigerian naira strengthened against the dollar on the interbank market on Monday, buoyed by central bank dollar supply and expectations of forex sales this week by the state-owned energy company NNPC. NIGERIA DANGOTE Dangote Industries, majority owner of Dangote Cement , has sold 1.5 percent of its stake in Nigeria's biggest listed firm to a sovereign wealth fund for 45.8 billion naira ($289.3 mln), broker to the deal said on Monday. KENYA MARKETS Kenyan shares slipped further on Monday led down by banking stocks as investors exited after the first quarter reporting season ended, while the shilling was steady. GHANA COCOA Ghana's cocoa purchases were slightly above target at 755,446 tonnes by the close of the main crop on May 30 thanks to improved weather conditions and smuggled Ivorian beans, sources said on Monday. IVORY COAST COCOA Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached around 1,260,000 tonnes by June 9 since the start of the season in October, exporters estimated on Monday, up from 1,190,000 tonnes in the same period of the previous season. EGYPT ETHIOPIA NILE DISPUTE Egypt does not want war with Ethiopia but will keep "all options open", President Mohamed Mursi said on Monday, turning up the heat in a dispute over a giant dam Addis Ababa is building across the Nile. MOZAMBIQUE NATURAL GAS Indian state company ONGC withdrew a statement issued on Monday saying it and Oil India Ltd had signed an agreement to buy a 10 percent stake in a Mozambique gas field from India's Videocon Group for $2.48 billion. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on