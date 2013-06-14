NAIROBI, June 14 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: *KENYA - Kenya Airways to present the company's performance in the financial year ended 31st March, 2013. The airline posted a 57 percent drop in pretax profit to 2.15 billion shillings in the same period in 2012. *KENYA - Energy Regulatory Commission releases its latest fuel price review. New prices stay in force for a month starting on 15th. *MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions 364-day Treasury Bills worth a total 700 million rupees. * BOTSWANA - Botswana releases its consumer inflation data for May. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rebounded from multi-month lows on Friday, as upbeat economic data boosted U.S. equities and calmed nerves after a bruising selloff in global markets, but investors remained anxious ahead of next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting. WORLD OIL PRICES U.S. oil prices slipped on Friday after two sessions of gains, recoiling from a three-week high hit a day earlier, on caution over demand and with stockpiles remaining high. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES African currencies are expected to remain under pressure next week, with Nigeria's naira seen hitting new multi-months lows, reflecting an exodus from risky assets on signs the U.S. Federal Reserve could start winding down its bond-buying programme. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand rallied as much as 2.3 percent against the dollar on Thursday, pulling back from oversold levels after a recent run on local assets. Stocks ended a choppy session little changed on Thursday, with a stronger rand hitting mining and other export-driven companies while bargain hunters snapped up recently battered shares such as retailers. NIGERIA MARKETS The Nigerian naira closed at its lowest in more than 10 months against the U.S dollar on the interbank market on Thursday, as offshore investors continued to sell local debt and repatriate funds back home, traders said. NIGERIA AIRLINE Fastjet , the African budget airline backed by easyJet founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou, has agreed to create a low-cost airline operating within Nigeria and across Africa with Nigeria's Red 1 Airways. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling was steady on Thursday although traders said a soaring fiscal deficit could push lending rates higher and strengthen the shilling, at the expense of economic growth. EAST AFRICA BUDGETS Kenya will ask for more cash from its wealthy citizens through a capital gains tax while Uganda will increase taxes to make up for falling donor support, the finance ministers of both states said in budget speeches. MAURITIUS AIRLINE Air Mauritius on Thursday reported a full-year pretax loss of 2.3 million euros ($3.07 million), hit by high fuel prices and the global downturn but said it would return to profitability next year. MAURITIUS REPO RATE Mauritius Monetary Policy Committee(MPC) is broadly expected to maintain its benchmark lending rate at 4.90 percent at next week's meeting. ETHIOPIA EGYPT NILE DISPUTE Ethiopia's parliament unanimously ratified a treaty on Thursday that strips Egypt of its right to the lion's share of the Nile river waters, raising the political temperature in a dispute between Cairo and Addis Ababa over the construction of a dam. GHANA MARKETS Shares in Total Petroleum Ghana extended gains up nearly 6 percent on high investors' interest ahead of a planned bonus issue, helping lift the GSE composite index for the second straight session, traders said. GHANA CURRENCY Ghana's central bank expects the dollar crunch that has pushed the cedi currency to a record low to ease from July on hard currency inflows from a Eurobond and a loan for the cocoa industry, its governor said on Thursday. IVORY COAST PALMCI RESULTS Ivory Coast natural palm oil producer Palmci's first quarter net profit plunged 35 percent year-on-year due to low palm oil prices, the company said on Thursday. ZIMBABWE ELECTIONS Zimbabwean Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai rejected President Robert Mugabe's declaration of a July 31 election on Thursday, accusing his rival of breaching the constitution and creating a political crisis. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on