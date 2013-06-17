NAIROBI, June 17 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares recouped early losses on Monday but prices were capped as investors settled in to wait for the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting outcome later in the week - and some long-awaited clarity on its intentions for monetary stimulus. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude futures traded below $106 a barrel on Monday, as worries over bulging U.S. inventories and soft global demand forecasts overshadowed supply concerns tied to Middle East tensions. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES African currencies are expected to remain under pressure next week, with Nigeria's naira seen hitting new multi-months lows, reflecting an exodus from risky assets on signs the U.S. Federal Reserve could start winding down its bond-buying programme. AFRICA DEBT Worries about increased government debt and lower donor aid are expected to push yields higher at an auction in Uganda next week while Kenyan bond yields are set to continue their decline. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand was under renewed pressure against the dollar on Friday, weakening as much as 1.4 percent on news of a strike at a mine owned by platinum producer Amplats . South African stocks rose on Friday as investors bought recently battered shares such as retailers, while resource companies such as Lonmin got a boost from talks to ease labour strife and violence in the domestic mining sector. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigerian stocks and the naira both tumbled in the week to Friday, echoing similar falls in bonds in previous weeks, as foreign investors dumped frontier market assets in anticipation that major central banks may back off loose monetary policies. NIGERIA INFLATION Nigeria's consumer prices were 9 percent higher in May than in the same month a year ago, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Sunday, a very slight declined on April's inflation rate of 9.1 percent. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling fell to an 11-week low on Friday as expected support from the central bank failed to materialise and a week-long share sell-off persisted. SUDAN/SOUTH SUDAN OIL DISPUTE Sudan and South Sudan are prepared to take steps, brokered by the African Union, to try to avert an oil crisis between them amid accusations from both sides that the other is supporting insurgencies in their territories. ANGOLA LNG Angola's much-delayed liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant has finally started exports, with the first cargo shipped to Brazil on Sunday, the Angola LNG venture said in a statement. SUDAN TELECOMS TAX Sudan has scrapped a 30 percent profit tax on telecom operators until 2015-end, replacing it with a 2.5 percent levy on total income, the state news agency said, in a move that should help a sector hurt by the plunging value of the Sudanese pound. TULLOW OIL UGANDA Tullow Oil said on Friday a London court had ruled in its favour in a case the oil company brought against Heritage Oil over tax payable on the sale of oil fields in Uganda. TANZANIA CURRENT ACCOUNT Tanzania's current account deficit narrowed by 13.3 percent in the year to April, with stronger tourism, manufacturing and agricultural output and earnings cushioning a decline in gold exports, its central bank said on Friday. ZIMBABWE INFLATION Zimbabwe's headline consumer inflation slowed to 2.2 percent year-on-year in May from 2.49 percent in April, data from the national statistics agency Zimstats showed on Friday. UGANDA HYDRO POWER China has provided credit worth $500 million to Uganda to help pay for the construction of a large Nile River hydropower dam at Karuma, a government document said on Friday, reviving the $2 billion project stalled for years by a lack of money. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on