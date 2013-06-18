NAIROBI, June 18 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares slid on Tuesday as investors waited on tenterhooks for news of the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee's plans for its stimulus programme - with the mere suggestion of fine-tuning it enough to unnerve investors. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude futures were barely changed around $105, holding not far off their strongest level in 10 weeks on mounting tensions in the Middle East, as investors remain cautious ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES African currencies are expected to remain under pressure next week, with Nigeria's naira seen hitting new multi-months lows, reflecting an exodus from risky assets on signs the U.S. Federal Reserve could start winding down its bond-buying programme. AFRICA DEBT Worries about increased government debt and lower donor aid are expected to push yields higher at an auction in Uganda next week while Kenyan bond yields are set to continue their decline. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African financial markets were closed for a national holiday on Monday and will resume trading on Tuesday. NIGERIA CURRENCY Nigeria's naira gained about 1.6 percent against the dollar on the interbank market on Monday, after the central bank sold substantial dollar amounts to some banks to support the local currency, traders said. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling slipped to a 13-week low on Monday and shares fell for the seventh straight session, to track weaker emerging markets due to uncertainty surrounding global monetary stimulus programs. ZIMBABWE INFLATION Zimbabwe's headline consumer inflation slowed to 2.2 percent year-on-year in May from 2.49 percent in April, data from the national statistics agency Zimstats showed on Friday. RWANDA INFLATION Rwandan inflation will average 5.6 percent in 2013, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday, as it warned the main threat to the small central African economy will be from external factors. MAURITIUS REPO RATE Mauritius cut its key repo rate by 25 basis points to 4.65 percent on Monday, contrary to market expectations of a hold, the central bank said. BOTSWANA INFLATION Botswana's consumer inflation slowed to 6.1 percent year-on-year in May from 7.2 percent in April, the statistics agency said on Monday. AFRICA OIL & GAS Private equity company Warburg Pincus is leading an investment of up to $600 million in Delonex Energy, a newly formed oil and gas exploration and production company planning to tap into the central and east African hydrocarbon boom. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on