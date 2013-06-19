NAIROBI, June 19 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday, thanks to a positive lead from Wall Street plus a softer yen, outperforming the rest of Asia which anxiously seeks clarity on the Federal Reserve's next policy step. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude futures held above $106 a barrel on Wednesday as investors looked to a Federal Reserve meeting for clues on the outlook for a U.S. stimulus programme that has underpinned commodity prices. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES African currencies are expected to remain under pressure next week, with Nigeria's naira seen hitting new multi-months lows, reflecting an exodus from risky assets on signs the U.S. Federal Reserve could start winding down its bond-buying programme. AFRICA DEBT Worries about increased government debt and lower donor aid are expected to push yields higher at an auction in Uganda next week while Kenyan bond yields are set to continue their decline. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks advanced on Tuesday, following in the footsteps of major overseas markets as concerns about the future phasing out of ultra-loose U.S. monetary policy ebbed ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting this week. Yields on South African bonds rose to one-week highs on Tuesday as market jitters drove investors to the sidelines before local data and a Federal Reserve policy decision the following day. KENYA MARKETS Kenyan shares fell for the eighth straight session to hit a 14-week low on Tuesday as investors jolted by a planned re-introduction of capital gains tax booked profits on this year's rally. MALI CONFLICT Mali signed a ceasefire deal with Tuareg separatist rebels on Tuesday, paving the way for government troops to return to the northern, rebel-held town of Kidal before a presidential election next month. EGYPT-ETHIOPIA DAM ROW Ethiopia and Egypt cooled talk of war on Tuesday and agreed to more dialogue to resolve a row over a giant dam that the Horn of Africa nation is building on the Nile, on which Egyptians depend on for almost all their water. WEST AFRICA PIRACY Pirate attacks off West Africa's mineral-rich Gulf of Guinea have almost doubled from last year and threaten to increase the costs and jeopardise the shipping of commodities from the region. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on