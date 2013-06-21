NAIROBI, June 21 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks hit a fresh 9-1/2-month low on Friday while spot gold slipped to its lowest price in nearly three years as the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to scale back stimulus continued to worry investors. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures held above $102 a barrel on Friday as the steep fall in the previous session gave investors an opportunity to buy, but a cross-market rout triggered by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's comments on winding down stimulus capped gains. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES Central banks in Kenya and Nigeria are expected to pump dollars into their financial markets to cushion their currencies as investors worldwide dump risky assets after the U.S. heralded an end to its bond-buying programme. AFRICA DEBT Worries about increased government debt and lower donor aid are expected to push yields higher at an auction in Uganda next week while Kenyan bond yields are set to continue their decline. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks slid more than 3 percent on Thursday as global markets slumped on the prospect of a slowdown in the U.S. Federal Reserve's bond-buying programme. South African bond yields surged as emerging market investors sold off on the news that the U.S. Federal Reserve was preparing to throttle down on its $85 billion-a-month monetary stimulus programme. NIGERIA OIL Royal Dutch Shell Plc's Shell Nigeria said on Thursday it had shut its Trans Niger pipeline (TNP) after an explosion and fire at a "crude oil theft point", deferring 150,000 barrels per day. NIGERIA OIL Oil theft and pipeline vandalism were responsible for a 5 percent fall in Nigeria's government revenues in May to 590.7 billion naira ($3.68 billion), compared with 621 billion naira the previous month, the accountant general said on Thursday. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling fell on Thursday as importers bought dollars, anticipating further losses in the local currency due to a wider sell-off in emerging markets, while shares inched up for a second day. KENYA OIL U.S. company Camac Energy will invest 3 billion Kenyan shillings ($35 million) to prospect for oil and gas in four blocks in Kenya, it said on Thursday. UGANDA HYDROPOWER DAM Uganda on Thursday signed a contract granting China's Sinohydro Group Ltd. a tender to build a large hydropower dam on the Nile River at a price of $1.65 billion, government sources said, reviving a project stalled for years by a lack of money. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on