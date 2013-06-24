June 24 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares fell to a fresh 9-1/2-month low on Monday as investors worried about China's economic and financial stability and markets scrambled to price in the Federal Reserve's plan to tone down its stimulus drive starting later this year. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude futures traded below $101 a barrel on Monday, hurt by a stronger dollar and concerns over slower growth in demand for oil in the United States and China. AFRICA DEBT Kenyan bonds yields are expected to strengthen next week as investors pull out of low-yielding treasury bills into longer-term debt, while the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to scale back its stimulus programme will keep Nigerian yields under pressure. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's government bonds edged higher on Friday, taking a breather after bearing the brunt of an emerging market sell-off earlier in the week on expectations the U.S. will scale back its bond purchases. * South African stocks slid more than 3 percent on Thursday as global markets slumped on the prospect of a slowdown in the U.S. Federal Reserve's bond-buying programme. NIGERIA MARKETS * Nigeria plans to raise between 140-250 billion naira ($869.03-$1.55 bln) in sovereign bonds in the third quarter of, around 40 percent less then the previous quarter, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Friday. * Nigerian interbank lending rates ended the week unchanged at an average of 11.33 percent, as maturing treasury bills and anticipated flows of public funds kept the market from tightening. NIGERIA ENERGY * Royal Dutch/Shell is considering a further reduction in its oil production in the eastern Niger Delta, where decades of spills and oil thefts have damaged the region's environment and the reputation of the company. * Nigeria is being prevented from exporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) after a maritime security agency blocked and detained ships over a tax dispute, the state-LNG company (NLNG) said on Saturday. KENYA ECONOMY Economic growth in Kenya will accelerate this year but wide current account and budget deficits and inflationary pressures may deter investors, a Reuters poll found on Friday. ANGOLA OIL China's Sinopec Group has agreed to buy Marathon Oil Corp's Angolan offshore oil and gas field for $1.52 billion, Asia's largest refiner producer said.  For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on