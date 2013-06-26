June 26 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS * KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions new 5- and 10-year Treasury bonds, coupons for both papers market determined. The central bank will also sell 182-day Treasury bills. GLOBAL MARKETS Most Asian shares turned around a four-day losing streak and rose on Wednesday as investors took comfort from U.S. data underscoring an American recovery and assurances from China's central bank that it will offer funds to banks if needed. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude eased on Wednesday after strong U.S. economic data supported plans by the Federal Reserve to scale back its stimulus later this year, cutting the flow of cheap central bank money that has boosted market liquidity. AFRICA OBAMA * Leveraging the power of the huge U.S. market to spur increased trade and investment with Africa will be a major focus of President Barack Obama's trip to the continent this week, U.S. Trade Representative Mike Froman said on Tuesday. * It is a comparison President Barack Obama may not relish: when it comes to Africa, he's no Bill Clinton. Or even George W. Bush for that matter. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Tuesday as offshore investors offloaded some local debt and after positive U.S. home sales data supported the greenback. * South African stocks, led by blue-chip retail shares such as Truworths , rose on Tuesday in line with a global rebound after reports on manufacturing, business spending and housing added to signs of a pick-up in U.S. economic activity. NIGERIA MARKETS Cocoa-producing Osun State plans to issue Nigeria's first sukuk bond, starting with 10 billion naira ($62 million), before the end of July, a banking source close to the deal told Reuters on Tuesday. SENEGAL EUROBOND Senegal is likely to issue a $500 million 10-year Eurobond this year at an interest rate of about 6 percent, the International Monetary Fund said in a report on Tuesday, though market watchers said the yield might have to be higher. MOZAMBIQUE GAS State-run Oil India Ltd said on Tuesday its consortium with another Indian state company ONGC has signed an agreement to buy a 10 percent stake in a Mozambique gas field from India's Videocon Group for $2.48 billion. KENYA MARKETS * The Kenyan shilling firmed slightly on Tuesday after it held above a key support level while shares extended losses. * Kenya's I&M Bank plans to raise more cash to fund its expansion strategy, its executive director said on Tuesday, after the firm listed its shares on the Nairobi bourse. KENYA MINING Kenya will repeal a law passed last year requiring mining firms to have a 35 percent local shareholding, after foreign investors warned it could choke off the east African nation's emerging mining industry. EAST AFRICA PIPELINE Uganda has agreed to a plan to build a pipeline from its oilfields to a new port being developed on Kenya's northern coast, Uganda's foreign minister said on Tuesday, enabling crude exports and boosting its oil industry. ZAMBIA EXCHANGE Zambia's Bond and Derivatives Exchange will start trading currency futures in July after the government required mining companies and other exporters to write their contracts in the domestic kwacha, its deputy CEO said on Tuesday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on