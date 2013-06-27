June 27 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS * KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury bill * ZAMBIA - Bank of Zambia sells Treasury bills of all maturities GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares extended gains for a second day on Thursday, buoyed by a rise in global equities on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not rush to end its stimulus programme, and by further signs of improvement in China's strained money markets. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude rose for a fourth session in a row on Thursday to trade near $102 a barrel as weak U.S. economic data eased concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon reduce its monetary stimulus, underpinning commodities. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand fell against the dollar in afternoon trade on Wednesday, hit by negative sentiment around the country's mining sector, while bonds tracked U.S. Treasuries higher. * South African stocks booked a second day of solid gains on Wednesday, following a path blazed by major world markets after healthy U.S. data, but a tumbling bullion price sent gold producers to their lowest in 12 years. MOZAMBIQUE MINING Mining company Rio Tinto has suspended coal shipments from northwest Mozambique after the opposition Renamo party, a former guerrilla group, threatened to disrupt the Sena railway "coal corridor" to the Indian Ocean. NIGERIA MARKETS * Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves fell 0.16 percent month-on-month to $48.33 billion by June 24, the lowest level in more than three months, data from central bank showed on Wednesday.  KENYA MARKETS * The weighted average yield on Kenyan five-year Treasury bonds fell to 11.305 percent at auction from 12.892 percent at previous sale, the central bank said on Wednesday. The weighted yield on 10-year bonds that were also on sale slipped to 12.371 percent from 13.720 percent at the last auction. * The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bills fell to 5.549 percent at auction on Wednesday from 5.642 percent at last week's sale, the central bank said. Central bank said the 364-day yield climbed to 8.356 percent from 8.141 percent at the auction. GHANA ECONOMY * Ghana's pace of economic growth slowed in the first quarter of 2013 to 6.7 percent from 10.3 percent a year ago, weighed down by a power crisis that has restricted manufacturing, government officials said on Wednesday. * Ghana's May consumer price index inflation stood at 11.1 percent year-on-year calculated on a rebased index with fresh items to reflect current consumer priorities, the West African country's statistics office said on Wednesday. UGANDA DEBT * The weighted average yield on Uganda's benchmark 91-day Treasury bills climbed to 10.420 percent at an oversubscribed auction on Wednesday worth 120 billion Ugandan shillings ($46 million) from 9.814 percent at the last sale on June 12. MAURITIUS ECONOMY * Mauritius cut its 2013 economic growth forecast to 3.3 percent from 3.5 percent, anticipating a contraction in the construction sector and slower growth in financial services and technology. * The unemployment rate in Mauritius is expected to edge higher to 8.3 percent this year from 8.1 percent in 2012 as the global downturn slows activity in key economic sectors, official data showed on Wednesday. MADAGASCAR ELECTION The European Union, the United States and the African Union proposed on Wednesday imposing sanctions such as travel bans on Madagascar's president and two other presidential candidates unless they withdrew from a planned election. AFRICA FDI Africa was one of only two regions in the world to experience an increase in foreign direct investment in 2012 but inflows to regional giants Nigeria and South Africa declined, a United Nations report said on Wednesday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on