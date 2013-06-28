NAIROBI, June 28 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: *ANGOLA - Angola central bank's monetary policy committee meets to decide on its benchmark interest rate. *Kenya and Uganda release consumer inflation data anytime starting Friday. *Botswana due to release its first quarter GDP data. Economic growth quickened to 1.3 percent in the last quarter of 2012. *MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions 91-day Treasury bills worth a total 800 million rupees. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rose for a third day on Friday led by a sharp rally in Tokyo's Nikkei, which is on track to end the first half of the year up a barnstorming 31 percent. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude oil futures rose above $103 a barrel on Friday and are set for the first monthly rise in five months, after comments from Federal Reserve governors that the Fed is in no rush to scale back its massive bond-buying program. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES Uganda's shilling should find support in coming days as a strike by Kampala shopkeepers, who are major importers, decreases demand for dollars. Tanzania's shilling, which has gained 1.2 percent in June partly because of the psychological boost from a pending visit by U.S. President Barack Obama, is likely to give up those gains as importer demand for the greenback picks up again. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS Yields on South African bonds fell to one week lows on Thursday with investors allayed by benign inflation numbers, which added to central bank comments signalling steady rates. Stocks put in a third day of gains on Thursday, rising 0.22 percent on a surge by Aspen Pharmacare , after Africa's top generic drugmaker said it will buy medicines from U.S. firm Merck to boost its global presence. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigerian stocks rose 1.03 percent to 36,468 points, gaining for the second straight day, with banking and insurance shares leading the charge. NIGERIA PETROLEUM Nigeria's liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports have been blocked for a sixth day by the maritime security agency due to a dispute over shipping levies, the state LNG firm said on Thursday. KENYA MARKETS Kenyan shares fell for the fifth straight session on Thursday as investors booked gains on this year's rally and shifted interest to the debt market, while the shilling was steady. MAURITIUS ECONOMY Business confidence in Mauritius fell in the second quarter of 2013, a survey of leading private companies showed on Thursday, knocked by festering economic uncertainty at home thanks to anaemic growth in its main European export markets. GHANA ECONOMY There are "implementation risks" facing Ghana's aim to halve its budget deficit to 6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) within three years, the International Monetary Fund warned on Thursday. IVORY COAST ECONOMY Ivory Coast may turn to China for more loans to finance a post-war recovery in French-speaking Africa's largest economy, the minister in charge of finance and the economy said, as President Barack Obama visited the region to revive U.S. engagement. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on