- - - - -
EVENTS:
*ANGOLA - Angola central bank's monetary policy committee meets to
decide on its benchmark interest rate.
*Kenya and Uganda release consumer inflation data anytime starting
Friday.
*Botswana due to release its first quarter GDP data. Economic
growth quickened to 1.3 percent in the last quarter of 2012.
*MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions 91-day Treasury bills worth
a total 800 million rupees.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose for a third day on Friday led by a sharp rally in
Tokyo's Nikkei, which is on track to end the first half of the year
up a barnstorming 31 percent.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude oil futures rose above $103 a barrel on Friday and are
set for the first monthly rise in five months, after comments from
Federal Reserve governors that the Fed is in no rush to scale back
its massive bond-buying program.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA CURRENCIES
Uganda's shilling should find support in coming days as a strike by
Kampala shopkeepers, who are major importers, decreases demand for
dollars.
Tanzania's shilling, which has gained 1.2 percent in June
partly because of the psychological boost from a pending visit by
U.S. President Barack Obama, is likely to give up those gains as
importer demand for the greenback picks up again.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
Yields on South African bonds fell to one week lows on Thursday
with investors allayed by benign inflation numbers, which added to
central bank comments signalling steady rates.
Stocks put in a third day of gains on Thursday, rising 0.22
percent on a surge by Aspen Pharmacare , after Africa's top
generic drugmaker said it will buy medicines from U.S. firm Merck
to boost its global presence.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigerian stocks rose 1.03 percent to 36,468 points,
gaining for the second straight day, with banking and insurance
shares leading the charge.
NIGERIA PETROLEUM
Nigeria's liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports have been blocked for
a sixth day by the maritime security agency due to a dispute over
shipping levies, the state LNG firm said on
Thursday.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenyan shares fell for the fifth straight session on Thursday as
investors booked gains on this year's rally and shifted interest to
the debt market, while the shilling was steady.
MAURITIUS ECONOMY
Business confidence in Mauritius fell in the second quarter of
2013, a survey of leading private companies showed on Thursday,
knocked by festering economic uncertainty at home thanks to anaemic
growth in its main European export markets.
GHANA ECONOMY
There are "implementation risks" facing Ghana's aim to halve its
budget deficit to 6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) within
three years, the International Monetary Fund warned on
Thursday.
IVORY COAST ECONOMY
Ivory Coast may turn to China for more loans to finance a post-war
recovery in French-speaking Africa's largest economy, the minister
in charge of finance and the economy said, as President Barack
Obama visited the region to revive U.S. engagement.
