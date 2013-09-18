NAIROBI, Sept 18 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: *GHANA - Bank of Ghana's Monetary Policy Committee announces latest decision on the benchmark lending rate. *TANZANIA - Bank of Tanzania to auction a two-year Treasury bond. *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills worth a total 6 billion shillings. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian markets kept their nerve on Wednesday counting on the Federal Reserve to launch only a modest scaling back of stimulus later in the day, though all assets were vulnerable to any hint of hawkishness from the world's most powerful central bank. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude oil prices slipped below $108 a barrel on Wednesday as Libya resumed output and as diplomatic talks to eliminate Syria's chemical weapons started which eased worries that crude supply from the Middle East would be at risk. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks snapped a two-day losing streak on Tuesday, inching up as investors around the world consolidated positions before this week's U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting at which the central bank is set to start scaling back stimulus. The rand held steady near five-week highs on Tuesday, as the market held its breath ahead of local data and a possibly pivotal U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy decision. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's overnight lending rates soared 16 percentage points to a record high of 44 percent on Tuesday, following a withdrawal by "bad bank" AMCON from the banking system and the delayed effects of central bank tightening, dealers said. Also, shares in Oando Energy fell the maximum allowed 10 percent on Nigeria's local bourse on Tuesday, after a UK prosecutor said jailed ex-governor James Ibori had hidden assets in the energy company, traders said. NIGERIA INFLATION Nigeria's year-on-year consumer inflation fell to 8.2 percent in August, lower than July's 8.7 percent figure, the statistics bureau said on Tuesday, and touching a new 5-year low. GUINNESS NIGERIA Guinness Nigeria , a unit of Diageo , said on Tuesday its full-year pre-tax profit to June 30 fell by 16.5 percent to 17 billion naira ($104.97 million), from 20.38 billion naira the previous year. KENYA MARKETS Kenyan shares edged higher on Tuesday as foreign investors bought banking stocks, encouraged by signs of an improving economic outlook and strong first half results for the sector. KENYA TAX Kenya plans to streamline its income and excise taxes and broaden the tax base to improve efficiency and generate more revenues, its finance minister said on Tuesday. LIBERIA STATE OIL COMPANY The son of Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has resigned as chairman of the West African nation's state oil company, NOCAL, a statement from the president's office said on Tuesday. DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO PETROLEUM Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern Lake Albert oil blocks could hold two billion barrels of oil reserves but any confirmed discovery will require major investments for further development, said the head of the company operating there. ANGOLA PETROLEUM EXPORTS Angola's oil exports will rise to around 1.74 million barrels per day (bpd) in November, a shipping list showed on Tuesday, leaving supplies virtually level with top African producer and fellow-OPEC member Nigeria. MOZAMBIQUE NATURAL GAS Mozambique plans to sign gas production contracts with Italy's Eni and Houston-based Anadarko by July next year to make sure that first gas from its lucrative Rovuma basin can start flowing by 2018, its minerals resources minister said. ZIMBABWE SANCTIONS The European Union agreed on Tuesday to lift sanctions on a Zimbabwean diamond-mining firm despite concerns over alleged fraud in a July election that kept President Robert Mugabe in power. ZIMBABWE POLITICS Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe said on Tuesday he was ready to re-establish normal relations with the "arrogant" Western countries that have questioned his re-election in a vote his rivals say was fraudulent. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on