NAIROBI, Sept 23 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - EVENTS: * SOUTH AFRICA - Exchange operator JSE releases data on foreigners' buying and selling of South African bonds and stocks during the previous week. * SOUTH AFRICA - Trade unions to say whether they accept or reject the companies' "final" wage offer, which ranges between 7 and 11 percent. * SOUTH AFRICA - SAGIS releases monthly maize stocks and exports data. * IVORY COAST - Estimate of weekly cocoa arrivals. KENYA MALL ATTACK * Heavy and sustained gunfire was heard at the Nairobi shopping mall where at least 68 people were killed by a Somali Islamist group, a Reuters witness reported on Monday, suggesting an assault by Kenyan security forces. GLOBAL MARKETS Most Asian markets crept higher on Monday after a closely-watched measure of Chinese manufacturing hit its highest in six months and showed a promising pick up in export orders, another sign of stabilisation in the world's second biggest economy. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude held above $109 a barrel on Monday, paring earlier losses after robust manufacturing data from China lifted the outlook for demand from the world's second largest oil consumer. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand tumbled 2 percent against the dollar on Friday and was on track for its biggest daily loss in a month, amid uncertainty on when the U.S. will start reducing monetary stimulus. * South African stocks reversed on Friday some of their record gains from the previous session when prices across the board rallied on news the United States would delay scaling back a stimulus programme that has propped up emerging markets. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's naira firmed to its strongest in 5-weeks against the dollar on the interbank market, supported by dollar sales by two major energy companies, traders said on Friday. TELEKOM SA * JP Morgan raises Telekom SA to neutral from underweight. MOZAMBIQUE * Moody's assigns government issuer ratings to Mozambique. GHANA COCOA * Ghana's cocoa industry regulator Cocobod has signed a $1.2 billion syndicated loan from international banks for 2013/14 cocoa crop purchases as against $1.5 billion for 2012/13, it said on Friday. ZAMBIA INVESTMENT * Zambia attracted more than $3 billion in investment in the first half of 2013, above the government's target for the whole year, suggesting a healthy outlook for one of Africa's most promising frontier markets, President Michael Sata said on Friday. NIGER AUDIT * Niger has ordered an audit of French nuclear group Areva's uranium mines in the West African country as it presses for a better deal in talks over a new long-term contract, Mining Minister Omar Hamidou Tchiana told Reuters.